A 75-year-old man, Joy P.V., has sadly passed away after a road accident in Ernakulam's Thrikkakara. The Elamakkara police are now asking for the public's help to find his son, who they believe works in Bengaluru. His body is currently at the Kottayam Medical College mortuary.

Kochi: A 75-year-old man, Joy P.V., has passed away while undergoing treatment for injuries from a road accident. Joy, who was the son of Varghese, lived on rent in Vazhakkala, Thrikkakara, in Ernakulam. The police have information that his son works in Bengaluru, but they don't have his address or phone number. The Elamakkara police have put out an appeal, asking anyone with information about his son or other relatives to please come forward.

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The tragic accident happened on July 31st, around 6:45 in the morning. The Elamakkara police had registered a case (Crime No. 329/2026, U/s 281, 125(b) BNS) and were investigating. After the accident, Joy was first taken to M.A.J (MAJ) Hospital in Edappally. His colleagues from work then shifted him to KIMS Alshifa Hospital. Since no blood relatives came forward, he was referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for urgent treatment. Sadly, he passed away there on August 4th, at about 12:10 AM.

Joy's body is now being kept at the Kottayam Medical College mortuary. The police have requested that anyone who has information about his son should please contact the Elamakkara Police Station at 0484 2530700 or 8590072301.

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