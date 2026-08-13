Spanish Olympic skateboarder Danny Leon performed a breathtaking leap during the recent solar eclipse, a feat he called "the move of his life" on social media. The viral video captures the incredible moment against the backdrop of the celestial event, which was also a major spectacle across Spain.

Millions of people worldwide were captivated by the recent solar eclipse, and social media was inundated with images, videos, and firsthand accounts of the uncommon celestial occurrence. While many choose to observe and document the eclipse, Spanish Olympic skateboarder Danny Leon went above and above by doing a breathtaking leap at the same time the Moon crossed in front of the Sun. Later, Leon posted about the amazing act on social media, calling it "the move of his life."

Danny Leon, a Spanish professional skateboarder, is one of the most well-known names in the sport. He established himself as one of the world's top skaters by competing for Spain in the men's park skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, millions of people flocked to Spain's cloudless cities and towns on Wednesday to get the greatest views of a complete solar eclipse, which occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth align to momentarily darken portions of the earth.

In anticipation of the celestial show, which started early in the evening, the people bought umbrellas and lawn chairs. People yelled and applauded as the sky darkened, first slowly and then rapidly. It was the first total solar eclipse to occur in the nation in almost a century.

Watch Breathtaking Viral Video

Millions of people saw some of the greatest eclipse views in mainland Europe across a broad swath of northern and central Spain and Portugal. Additionally, it crossed portions of Iceland and Greenland.

Totality - when the moon completely covers the sun's light - was expected to last less than 2 and half minutes, reaching its maximum duration off Iceland's west coast. By the time it got to a small patch of Portugal and then to Spain, just before sunset, totality dwindled to a minute or so. The total eclipse then ended over the Mediterranean.