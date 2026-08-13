In Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, a businessman named Anand Prakash Chouksey has built a four-bedroom replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife. This unique home, described as a "pyaar ki ek khoobsurat nishani" (a lovely sign of love), has become famous online through a viral video tour showcasing its grand architecture and the touching story.

A small-scale Taj Mahal replica has just been constructed inside a family's home in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, despite the fact that the Taj Mahal has long been regarded as one of the greatest love symbols in the world. The unusual home's architecture and history have made video footage of it extremely famous on the internet.

Anand Prakash Chouksey, an Indian businessman, constructed the four-bedroom mansion for his wife. A house tour shared by Shubham Prajapat gives viewers a closer look at the property, which features a white exterior, minarets and a central dome that closely resemble the architecture of the Taj Mahal.

The host questions the family about the history of the peculiar property during the house tour. According to the homeowner, the house was constructed by his father for his mother. He describes it as a metaphor of their love story, saying, "Mere father ne meri mother ke liye banaya tha" (My father constructed it for my mother).

As the tour continues inside the house, the host refers to it as "pyaar ki ek khoobsurat nishani," a lovely sign of love. The house's exterior has the recognisable aspects of the Taj Mahal, such as its white exterior, tall minarets, and a huge central dome. The similarities don't stop at the outside. The video depicts an ornate room with enormous ceilings, a grand staircase, and opulent-looking furnishings.

The host likens entering the property to entering the Taj Mahal. During the tour, he remarks, "Bilkul Taj Mahal jaisa lag raha hai yaar inka ghar" (Their mansion looks just like the Taj Mahal). The staircase, which the presenter likens to something from a movie set, is among its most remarkable elements.The ceiling, which the homeowner claims is about 24 feet high, is the next noteworthy feature.

Additionally, the property appears to have various decorations and regal sitting equipment.

According to the homeowner, the house took 1.75 years to build. Also, the host wonders how the family could replicate the proportions of the Taj Mahal with such accuracy. The homeowner explains that the dimensions of the original Taj Mahal were measured and then adapted for the house.

Watch Viral Video

The unusual residence has attracted attention not only because of its resemblance to the Taj Mahal but also because of the personal story attached to it. Rather than simply recreating a famous monument as an architectural experiment, the house was presented as a tribute from a husband to his wife, continuing the family's own story of love.