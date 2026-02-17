A 27-year-old HDFC Bank employee was tragically killed by a speeding Bullet bike on Rajkumar Road, Bengaluru, while returning from lunch. Police investigations are underway, and the rider is receiving treatment.

In a tragic accident highlighting the dangers of speeding on Bengaluru’s busy roads, a 27-year-old HDFC Bank employee lost her life after being struck by a speeding Bullet bike on Rajkumar Road. The incident occurred around midday while she was returning from a lunch run with a colleague. Witnesses described the event as sudden and shocking, leaving onlookers and family members devastated.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Yogeshwari (27), a resident of Kempegowda Layout near Laggere. She worked at HDFC Bank in Bengaluru. On Monday, around 12:30 pm, Yogeshwari stepped out with a colleague to collect a food parcel from a nearby eatery. Tragically, she never returned home alive.

Accident Unfolds Before Colleague’s Eyes

Yogeshwari and her friend were attempting to cross Rajkumar Road. Her friend stopped midway to allow traffic from one side to pass. Assuming she could cross before an approaching vehicle, Yogeshwari stepped forward. At that moment, a speeding Bullet bike struck her forcefully, throwing her onto the road and causing severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries due to excessive blood loss.

Rider Injured, Police Investigate

The Bullet bike rider, Deepan (21), also fell and sustained injuries. He is currently admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The Rajajinagar Traffic Police conducted an on-site inspection and have registered a case. Yogeshwari’s body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding was the primary cause of the accident.

Family and Community in Shock

Yogeshwari, described by friends and relatives as cheerful and full of life, went out for lunch but tragically returned in a coffin. Her untimely death has left her family, colleagues, and the local community in deep grief. Police investigations are ongoing to determine all factors involved in this fatal accident.