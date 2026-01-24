An elderly couple miraculously survived a car accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after their vehicle flipped multiple times following a collision with a KSRTC bus. Authorities credited seat belts for preventing serious injuries.

In a harrowing incident that could have ended in tragedy, an elderly couple miraculously survived a severe accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway last December. Despite their car flipping three to four times after a high-impact collision with a speeding KSRTC bus, the couple emerged largely unscathed, thanks to the life-saving use of seat belts. They were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony in Mysuru when the accident occurred, leaving witnesses shocked at their survival.

Tragedy Struck While Heading to a Wedding

84-year-old Abdul Fazal was travelling with his wife along the expressway en route to the wedding. The incident took place near the Sangabasavanadoddi exit in Ramanagara. What should have been a routine journey quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal for the elderly couple.

KSRTC Bus Collision Causes Car to Flip Multiple Times

A speeding KSRTC bus collided with Abdul Fazal’s car at the exit point. The force of the impact caused the car to lose control, flip three to four times on the highway, and finally come to rest on the divider. Although the car was completely wrecked, the couple was fortunate to survive the ordeal.

Seat Belts Prove Life-Saving

Authorities have credited the couple’s survival to their decision to wear seat belts. By remaining securely fastened, they were prevented from being thrown out of the vehicle during the multiple flips. Both were hospitalised but sustained only minor injuries. After recovering, Abdul Fazal urged the public to always wear seat belts, stressing that this simple safety measure can save lives in accidents.

Case Comes to Light After Social Media Attention

Although the accident occurred last December within the jurisdiction of the Ramanagara Rural Police Station, it has recently gained attention on social media. Many who have seen the details expressed astonishment at the couple’s survival, given the severity of the crash and the complete destruction of the car.