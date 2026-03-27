In Bengaluru’s Kurubarahalli, a 23-year-old man was burnt alive after an overloaded truck, allegedly following a Google Maps route, crashed into his parked car. The impact sparked a massive fire. Police have arrested the driver and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a horrifying late-night accident in Kurubarahalli, a young man tragically lost his life when an overloaded truck lost control and rammed into a parked car, causing a massive fire. The incident occurred around 1:30 am, leaving the local community in shock and raising urgent concerns about overloaded vehicles and unsafe routes in the city.

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Truck Loses Control on Steep Slope

The truck, carrying a load of iron, was travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Sunkadakatte. The driver, relying on Google Maps for navigation, took a route through Kurubarahalli. However, the road has a steep downhill slope, and the overloaded truck could not be controlled on the incline.

Collision and Fire

The truck violently struck a parked CNG car, dragging it approximately 50 to 100 metres before pushing it into a nearby scrap godown. Sparks from the collision ignited both the car and the scrap materials, engulfing the truck and car in flames. Firefighters struggled to control the blaze, deploying five to six fire engines before it was finally extinguished.

Young Man From Kalaburagi Dies

The victim, 23-year-old Ambadass from Kalaburagi, was resting inside the car while waiting for his next cab booking. He was trapped in the fire and burnt alive. Ambadass lived with his family in Kurubarahalli and had recently purchased the car on loan, paying a monthly EMI of ₹25,000. He had been working hard to repay the loan and had aspirations of taking airport trips as part of his cab service.

Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

The truck driver, identified as Sharma, jumped into a nearby stormwater drain, known locally as Rajakaluve, to save himself and sustained minor injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Rajajinagar traffic police have arrested him and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Family Grieves and Community Demands Action

Ambadass’s family had been planning his wedding later this year. His mother, Shantabai, expressed her anguish, saying, "My son was a graduate but wanted to be a driver. He had just finished one duty and was waiting for another. Around 1 am, the lorry came and hit the car. We cannot even find my son's body. What are we supposed to do?"

Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalayya visited the accident site to assess the situation. Local residents are demanding strict action against overloaded vehicles and safer route regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Cause of the Tragedy

Authorities have identified a deadly combination of an overloaded truck, a steep downhill road, and a driver relying on Google Maps as the primary reasons for the fatal accident. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks posed by unsafe driving practices and poorly monitored transport routes.