A Reddit user shared how a late-night drive in Gurugram with friends turned into a rescue mission for two bike accident victims. With no one else stopping to help, the group used an unexpected feature on the Blinkit app to call for an ambulance. The post detailing their quick thinking and compassion has since gone viral.

A late-night drive in Gurugram turned into a rescue mission when a guy and his buddies observed two accident victims on the road and stepped in to assist. The event, according to a Reddit user, began as a light-hearted idea. "Stopped for a late night beer in Gurgaon, ended up helping 2 accident victims at 3 AM. Still processing it,” the post read. What followed was a disturbing yet extremely personal story about stepping in when no one else did.

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According to the user, he and his friends saw a bike laying on the roadside and two injured individuals nearby. "Cars were passing. Nobody had stopped. We pulled over immediately," he wrote. One of the victims was seriously hurt, with evident injuries to his face and ear, yet he remained conscious and ignorant of the gravity of his situation. The other had a fractured ankle and vomited on the road.

Without hesitation, the group relocated the damaged bike to avoid more accidents and began seeking assistance. In an unexpected turn of events, they utilised a Blinkit feature to seek an ambulance. "I had no idea they had that option; it popped up in about 5 minutes. I have a lot of respect for that," the user wrote.

The reaction did not end there. The Blinkit crew worked together seamlessly, including arranging for a second ambulance to ensure both patients were securely evacuated. Police were also notified, and the injured men were transported to a local government hospital.

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Reflecting on the experience, the user admitted, “I’m still a bit shaken, but it makes you realise how important it is to just stop and help.” He added that the entire effort took barely 15–20 minutes but could have made a life-saving difference.

The post has subsequently received significant acclaim, with many people complimenting the group's fast thinking and compassion, acting as a strong reminder that pausing for a moment may mean everything.