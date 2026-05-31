A heartwarming video of a KSRTC bus driver bidding farewell after 34 years of service has gone viral. The driver was seen emotionally kissing and touching the steering wheel, earning praise from netizens for his dedication and commitment.

The moment of retirement is often filled with mixed emotions, especially for those who have dedicated decades of their lives to public service. A heartwarming video of a veteran KSRTC driver bidding farewell to his profession after 34 years of dedicated service has captured the attention of social media users across the country. The emotional clip, which shows the driver expressing his gratitude and affection towards the bus he drove for years, has left many viewers moved and inspired. Netizens are praising his commitment, professionalism, and remarkable service record that ensured the safe travel of thousands of passengers over the years.

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Emotional Farewell Marks The End Of A Remarkable Journey

The viral video features Joseph Machado, a senior KSRTC driver, on his final day of service. Before stepping away from his duties, he is seen touching the steering wheel of the bus with deep respect, kissing it affectionately, and becoming visibly emotional.

The touching gesture reflected the strong bond he had developed with both his vehicle and his profession over more than three decades. As tears filled his eyes, the moment highlighted the emotional significance of retirement for those who dedicate their lives to public service.

The video was shared online with the caption: "34 years. Countless kilometres. Thousands of passengers. One unforgettable legacy. Thank you, Mr Joseph Machado, for your service. Happy Retirement!"

A Familiar Face On The ,Mangaluru,-,Mumbai, Route

According to the post, Joseph Machado served KSRTC for 34 years and became a beloved figure on the Mangaluru-Mumbai route. Regular passengers fondly remembered him for his warm smile and friendly nature.

Many travellers reportedly preferred travelling on KSRTC Airavat buses because of the courteous staff and Machado's welcoming attitude. Over the years, he earned the trust and admiration of countless passengers who travelled with him regularly.

Social Media Salutes His Dedication

The emotional video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and reactions across social media platforms. Users praised Machado for his unwavering dedication and his impressive record of transporting passengers safely throughout his career.

One user commented, "It is because of great drivers like this that passengers can sleep like babies."

Another wrote, "The Mangaluru-Mumbai route misses a legend."

A third user said, "The caring and affectionate approach of such people is the reason passengers trust and prefer organisations like KSRTC."

Yet another commented, "We need more people like him in public service."

A Legacy That Will Be Remembered

For many, Joseph Machado's retirement is more than the end of a career. It is a celebration of a legacy built on responsibility, dedication, and genuine care for passengers. His emotional farewell serves as a reminder of the countless unsung heroes in public transport who work tirelessly every day to ensure the safety and comfort of commuters.

As he bids farewell to KSRTC after 34 years of exemplary service, passengers and social media users alike have united in expressing their gratitude to a man whose commitment has left a lasting impact on everyone who travelled with him.