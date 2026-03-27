A bus accident occurred on the Haldwani to Pithoragarh route in Uttarakhand. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief, stating rescue operations are underway and the injured are being hospitalized, with provisions for airlifting the seriously injured.

Bus Accident on Haldwani-Pithoragarh Route

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed his grief over a bus accident on the Haldwani to Pithoragarh route. The Chief Minister stated that relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured passengers are being rushed to nearby hospitals. He also assured that instructions have been given to airlift the seriously injured if required.

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In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "I have received the extremely heartbreaking news of the bus accident en route from Haldwani to Pithoragarh. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the local administration, and the injured are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment." हल्द्वानी से पिथौरागढ़ जा रही बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है, घायलों को तत्काल निकटवर्ती चिकित्सालयों में उपचार हेतु भर्ती कराया जा रहा है। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर गंभीर रूप से घायलों को एयरलिफ्ट करने के… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 27, 2026

CM Dhami prayed for the safety and well-being of the passengers involved in the accident. "Instructions have also been issued to airlift the seriously injured if necessary. I pray to Maa Naina Devi for the safe well-being of all passengers," the post read.

CM Dhami Hails New Film Policy

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dhami praised the new film policy announced by the state government, which provides a subsidy of up to Rs two crore to promote film production in regional languages. In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Our government is steadfastly committed to promoting creativity and cultural richness. Under the new film policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 2 crore is being provided to encourage film production in regional languages, thereby creating new opportunities for local artists, directors, and technicians. This initiative will not only help take Uttarakhand's rich culture and traditions to the country and abroad but will also give a fresh impetus to employment generation and the growth of the film industry in the state." (ANI)