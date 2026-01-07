A 6-year-old girl in Bengaluru was brutally murdered over a neighbour dispute. The accused strangled her with a plastic wire, wrapped her body in a bag, and dumped it in a drain. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

A shocking and heart-wrenching incident has left residents of Nallurahalli, near Whitefield in Bengaluru, in a state of disbelief. A petty dispute between neighbouring families escalated into a tragedy when a six-year-old girl became the victim of a brutal act of revenge. The child, identified as Shahjahan Khatun (6), originally from West Bengal, was allegedly killed by a person seeking to settle scores with her mother. The incident has sent waves of panic through the neighbourhood, raising serious concerns about the safety of children in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Child Sacrificed To Revenge

Preliminary reports suggest that Shahjahan Khatun’s family had recently moved from Kolkata to Nallurahalli. Minor quarrels between the two neighbouring families had been ongoing for some time. Following a recent argument, the accused allegedly decided to take revenge on the child’s mother by targeting the innocent girl.

Brutal Murder And Disposal Of Body

The accused reportedly waited for a moment when Shahjahan was alone. He abducted the child, strangled her to death using a plastic wire, and then placed her body into a bag. To conceal his crime, he threw the bag into a nearby drain and fled the scene, leaving the community in shock.

Police Launch Investigation

When the child went missing, her distraught parents immediately alerted the authorities. The Whitefield police were informed, and officers swiftly launched an investigation. An FIR was registered, and early inquiries indicated that the accused, who had a prior enmity with the child’s mother, was responsible for the crime.

CCTV Footage Helps Trace Suspect

The Whitefield DCP confirmed that CCTV footage played a crucial role in the investigation. The footage showed the child leaving with a person familiar to the family. Based on this lead, police teams conducted a thorough ‘combing’ operation in the Nallurahalli area, searching for the suspect throughout the day and late into the night.

Body Recovered From Drain

During the search, Shahjahan’s body was found in a drain near Temple Road. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the report. Officials confirmed that there were no signs of sexual assault or external physical injuries, and that the cause of death was strangulation with a plastic wire.

Special Team Formed To Arrest Accused

The DCP stated that prima facie evidence suggests the murder was motivated by longstanding enmity between the families. A special team has been formed to apprehend the accused, whose identity is known to the police. The brutal nature of the crime, carried out by someone familiar to the family, has left the local community horrified and anxious, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance and justice.