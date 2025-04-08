user
user icon

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

Sirajudheen (38), a native of Ambalappuzha, has been arrested by Malappuram police in connection with the death of his wife Asma during a home delivery.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 8:03 AM IST

Malappuram: Sirajudheen (38), a native of Ambalappuzha, has been taken into custody by Malappuram police in connection with the death of his wife, Asma, during childbirth at their rented residence in Chattipparambu, East Kodur of Malappuram.

Initially, a case of unnatural death had been registered. However, based on findings from the postmortem report, police have now added murder and other serious charges. The report revealed that Asma died due to excessive bleeding, which doctors have confirmed could have been prevented with timely medical intervention.

Sirajudheen was arrested from a private hospital in Perumbavoor and will be presented before the court today. He was undergoing treatment after being allegedly assaulted by the woman’s relatives.

Locals indicated that they had no prior knowledge about the couple’s struggles and were unaware that this was Asma’s fifth pregnancy.

Woman gave birth to her fifth child at rented house in Malappuram

On Saturday evening around 6 pm, Asma gave birth to a baby boy at their rented home. By 10 pm, she had reportedly died due to heavy bleeding. Without notifying authorities or informing neighbors, Sirajudheen arranged an ambulance to transport her body. Accompanied by his four other children and the midwife carrying the newborn, he drove nearly 150 km to Asma’s family residence in Perumbavoor.

Although the couple had been living in the rented house for over a year and a half, they kept to themselves and rarely interacted with neighbours. When moving in, Sirajudheen had introduced himself as a mosque teacher and religious preacher from Kasaragod.

