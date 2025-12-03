A woman in Haryana’s Panipat has been arrested for drowning her six-year-old niece, allegedly driven by jealousy over the child’s appearance. Police say she has confessed to killing four children in similar incidents, including her own son.

What began as a day of joy in Haryana’s Panipat quickly descended into terror when a six-year-old girl went missing during a family wedding. Relatives who had gathered for the celebrations were soon thrown into panic as what initially seemed like a brief disappearance turned into a shocking revelation. By the end of the day, police uncovered an appalling truth: the child had been murdered, allegedly by her own aunt, who was driven by an obsessive fear of anyone appearing "more beautiful" than her.

Accused Believed the Child Looked 'Prettier'

Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested Poonam, a resident of Naultha village in Israna, for the murder of her six-year-old niece, Vidhi. According to officers, the accused admitted that she committed the crime because she could not tolerate young girls receiving attention for their appearance.

Child Found Drowned in Storeroom Tub

Vidhi, who lived in Sonipat, had travelled with her family to Panipat to attend a relative’s wedding. She was accompanied by her grandparents, parents and her ten-month-old baby brother.

Around 1.30 pm on Monday, the wedding procession moved out from the house, leaving behind a few family members. Shortly afterwards, Vidhi was reported missing. The family immediately began searching for her. Nearly an hour later, her grandmother, Omwati, checked a storeroom on the first floor. The door was bolted from the outside. When she opened it, she found Vidhi’s lifeless body, her head submerged in a tub of water while her feet were on the ground.

Vidhi was rushed to NC Medical College, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her father later filed an FIR stating that the child had not died accidentally but had been murdered.

Police Uncover Disturbing Pattern

As the investigation progressed, police discovered that Poonam had behaved suspiciously. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to drowning Vidhi and then revealed a chilling pattern of previous crimes.

Investigators said Poonam admitted to killing four children, all in a similar manner. She targeted children, mostly girls, whom she believed looked "prettier" or appeared more attractive than her.

Previous Murders Hidden as Accidents

Police said Poonam had earlier killed:

Her sister-in-law’s daughter in 2023

Her own son later the same year to avoid arousing suspicion

Another young girl in Siwah village in August this year

And now, 6-year-old Vidhi

Each time, she allegedly drowned the children and presented their deaths as tragic accidents, misleading relatives and authorities until her confession in the current case.

Familial Jealousy Behind the Crimes

Investigators described the accused as deeply insecure, driven by a distorted sense of jealousy toward young girls who received admiration for their looks. Her confessions revealed long-standing resentment that escalated into repeated acts of violence within her own family.

Case Under Further Investigation

Police have launched a detailed probe to verify her previous claims, re-examine older case files and determine whether others were aware of her actions. The community remains in shock, with the wedding venue transformed into a crime scene, and relatives struggling to comprehend the extent of the tragedy.