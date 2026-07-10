The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is launching a citywide drive to remove abandoned vehicles from public spaces. Officials will place a seven-day notice on unattended vehicles on roads and footpaths. If owners fail to remove them within the deadline, the vehicles will be towed and auctioned.

Leaving an unused vehicle on a Bengaluru footpath or roadside could soon prove costly. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a citywide enforcement drive targeting abandoned vehicles that occupy public spaces for extended periods.

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Under the new plan, civic officials will identify vehicles that appear to have been left unattended on roads, footpaths and other public areas. Owners will receive a seven-day notice asking them to remove or claim their vehicles. If no action is taken within the deadline, the vehicles will be towed away and processed for auction in accordance with the law.

The initiative is aimed at reclaiming public spaces that have gradually been taken over by abandoned cars, bikes and other vehicles. According to the civic body, such vehicles not only consume valuable road space but also obstruct pedestrians, hamper traffic movement and affect routine maintenance work, including road cleaning and repairs.

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwara Rao said notices will be pasted on abandoned vehicles, granting owners seven days to remove the vehicles. If the vehicles are not removed within the 7-day notice period, they will be towed and seized by the authorities. All seized vehicles will subsequently be put up for public auction as per Section 324 of the GBA Act, 2024.

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Officials believe the campaign will help restore footpaths to their intended purpose by making them safer and more accessible for pedestrians, including senior citizens, children and people with disabilities. Removing abandoned vehicles is also expected to improve visibility for motorists and reduce bottlenecks on busy roads.

The drive will be carried out across all GBA zones, with field staff surveying neighbourhoods to identify vehicles that appear to have been unused for long periods. Notices will be affixed to the vehicles, giving owners one final opportunity to take them away before enforcement begins.

The civic body has appealed to residents to avoid using public roads as permanent parking spaces for damaged or unused vehicles. Owners who no longer intend to use their vehicles have been urged to relocate them to private premises or dispose of them through authorised channels instead of leaving them on public land.

The latest action reflects Bengaluru's broader effort to improve urban mobility, reclaim pedestrian infrastructure and ensure public spaces remain free from long-term encroachments. Civic authorities expect the initiative to create cleaner streets, improve traffic flow and make the city's roads safer and more convenient for everyone.

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