Garbage disposal in Bengaluru was disrupted after villagers blocked trucks in Mittaganahalli, Bellahalli, Bagalur and Doddaballapur over unscientific dumping and lack of development funds. A fatal accident involving a garbage truck intensified anger.

Bengaluru (Feb 18): The garbage problem in Silicon City Bengaluru has exploded again. With locals and public representatives blocking trucks at waste disposal sites, Bengaluru is facing the threat of turning into a 'Garbage City'. Protests have intensified in Mittaganahalli, Bagalur, and Doddaballapur areas, leading to a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Spark of Protest and the Blockades

Locals have stopped trucks heading to the Mittaganahalli and Bellahalli waste processing plants in the Mahadevapura area. The villagers are angry because 'waste is not being disposed of scientifically, and no grants have been provided by BDA/GBA for the village's development for the past two years.' The Congress has alleged that local MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali is behind this.

Meanwhile, in Bagalur, people were enraged and blocked trucks after a boy died in a collision with a garbage truck. Following this, instructions were given to divert the garbage to the Doddaballapur plant. However, a protest led by MLA Dheeraj Muniraju also took place there, leaving more than 150 trucks lined up near Mankala.

Scroll to load tweet…

Opposition's Outrage Over Government's Failure

'This government is not capable of clearing Bengaluru's garbage,' criticized Opposition Leader R. Ashok. He warned that if funds are not released immediately, the city's roads will be filled with garbage. Meanwhile, MLA S.R. Vishwanath stated, 'The government talks about high-tech technology but doesn't implement it. Landfills have exceeded their capacity. The leachate (garbage water) from them is contaminating the Arkavathi, Kumudvathi, and Yettinahole river basins, causing environmental destruction.'

DKS's Stern Warning: Garbage in Front of MLAs' Houses!

Responding to the protests, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar gave a stern warning, 'Whoever obstructs waste disposal, regardless of who they are, will be dealt with under the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) without any mercy. If MLAs obstruct, we will have to dump loads of garbage in front of their houses or the BJP office.' If garbage disposal stops in the city, it will pile up in homes and on streets, causing a foul smell. This will have a serious impact on public health, and it remains to be seen how the government will resolve this crisis.

GBA Calls Sudden Evening Meeting:

Officials from the Bangalore Development Authority (GBA) held a sudden meeting with the villagers of Bellahalli and Mittaganahalli. After listening to the villagers' demands, the officials promised to release the requested funds soon. Following this assurance, the villagers called off their protest and allowed the garbage trucks to dump the waste. GBA officials have informed that garbage dumping will resume as usual from 6 AM tomorrow.