- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Isolated Rain in Some Regions, Dry Conditions in Coastal and Interior Districts
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Isolated Rain in Some Regions, Dry Conditions in Coastal and Interior Districts
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Isolated rain and thundershowers expected in Chamarajanagara, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara. Dry conditions likely across Coastal and Interior districts. Minimum temperature of 15°C recorded in Davangere.
Davangere Records Lowest Temperature
In Karnataka, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.0°C in the plains, marking a chilly start for residents.
The city and surrounding areas experienced clear skies in the early morning, contributing to cooler conditions. This temperature dip highlights the ongoing transition from winter to warmer conditions across the state.
Dry Weather Prevails Across Coastal Karnataka
The weather department has forecasted dry conditions over all districts of Coastal Karnataka.
Residents can expect sunny and clear skies throughout the day, with no significant rainfall expected.
Coastal areas will remain favourable for outdoor activities, although early morning temperatures may feel slightly cooler due to dry air.
Rain and Thundershowers in Select Districts
While most regions of the state will experience dry weather, light rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places over Chamarajanagara, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts. These isolated showers may bring brief relief from the dry conditions, especially in hilly and forested areas.
Dry Conditions Continue in Interior Karnataka
Dry weather is also expected to prevail across North Interior Karnataka and major districts including Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.
Residents should plan their day accordingly, as clear skies and moderate temperatures will continue over the next 24–48 hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.