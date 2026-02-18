Karnataka will resume forest safaris in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in a phased and controlled manner after a temporary suspension due to fatal tiger attacks.

Chamarajanagar: Following a series of deaths from tiger attacks in the Bandipur forest area, the state government has made a significant decision to resume the forest safari, which was temporarily suspended on November 7. Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre announced that based on the interim report of a technical committee, the safari in Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves will be restarted in a phased and controlled manner.

Speaking to the media at Vikasa Soudha on Tuesday, he mentioned that a technical committee led by senior officials was formed after the temporary suspension of the safari. The matter was discussed at length in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on January 2. The technical committee has submitted an interim report, and there has been a widespread demand from locals, the tourism sector, and the public to resume the safari. In this context, the minister clarified that permission has been granted to restart 50% of the safari in the first phase.

Changes in Safari Duration and Vehicle Count

Along with the resumption of the safari, significant changes have been made to the duration and number of vehicles. The safari in Bandipur, which previously ran for about 8 hours a day, has now been reduced to 5 hours. In the Sunkadakatte range, a 6-hour safari has been permitted, while in Nagarhole, it has been decided to conduct the safari for only 4 hours in the first phase.

Similarly, it has been decided to use only 50% of the safari vehicles that were previously in use. The remaining 50% of the vehicles will be used to increase patrolling around the villages on the forest fringes. The Forest Minister stated that this decision was made after special discussions on the use of staff and vehicles, given the staff shortage in Bandipur, B.R.T., and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves.

Appeal from Locals and the Tourism Sector

Farmers, local residents, and resort staff from Heggadadevanakote and the Bandipur-Nagarhole area had submitted a plea to the government to resume the safari. They had brought to the government's attention that the suspension of the safari was severely affecting their livelihoods. In this context, the government held serious discussions about resuming the safari in a controlled and phased manner.

Tiger Capture Operations – NTCA Guidelines Mandatory

In response to objections raised about tiger capture operations in the state, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre clarified that operations to capture tigers or leopards are conducted strictly according to the guidelines of the NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority). He stated that a committee is formed as per the standards, and capture operations are undertaken only based on the committee's recommendation. A representative from the NTCA is also part of this committee, he added.

Economic Impact of Safari Suspension

The government had temporarily suspended the safari due to an increase in deaths and injuries from tiger and leopard attacks in several parts of the state. As a result, more tourists flocked to the forest parks of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, leading to a surge in their safari bookings, as alleged by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA). Reports had emerged that about 35 resorts operating in the Bandipur-Nagarhole area were losing an average of 3 crore rupees per day, and the safari suspension had a serious impact on the lives of about 8,000 people dependent on ecotourism.

Considering all these factors, the government has decided to resume the safari in a controlled and phased manner, prioritizing public safety and forest conservation. The Forest Minister informed that a final decision on resuming the safari at full scale will be taken after the technical committee submits its complete report.