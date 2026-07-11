The Sampigehalli Police arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping a self-proclaimed spiritual healer and extorting ₹4.5 lakh after accusing him of cheating them during an exorcism ritual. Police recovered the money and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

The Sampigehalli Police have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping and extorting ₹4.5 lakh from a self-proclaimed spiritual healer after accusing him of cheating them during an exorcism ritual. The accused allegedly abducted the man, threatened him and forced him to transfer money online before releasing him. Following a complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested all four accused and recovered the extorted amount.

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Exorcism Ritual Allegedly Triggered the Dispute

The victim has been identified as Tariq Hussain, who allegedly claimed to possess supernatural powers and conducted rituals to drive away ghosts and evil spirits. According to the police, people often approached him to perform exorcism rituals.

A few days ago, one of the accused, Adil, allegedly approached Tariq, claiming that his wife was possessed by an evil spirit and sought his help.

According to the complaint, Tariq accepted ₹1.5 lakh from Adil after assuring him that he would perform a special ritual to resolve the issue. However, Adil later claimed that the ritual had no effect and that his wife's condition remained unchanged.

Argument Led to Alleged Kidnapping

Police said Adil confronted Tariq, accusing him of cheating him by taking money without delivering the promised results. The argument reportedly escalated, following which Adil allegedly conspired with his associates to recover the money by force.

The accused allegedly lured Tariq to Arif's house near Tumakuru on the pretext of conducting another ritual.

Victim Allegedly Forced to Transfer Money

According to the police, when Tariq reached the house, the accused allegedly kidnapped him, threatened him and extorted ₹4.5 lakh.

Investigators said the accused drove Tariq from Tumakuru to Doddaballapur via Dabaspete and allegedly forced him to transfer part of the money to their bank accounts through online transactions.

Four Accused Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Arif from Tumakuru, Adil, Imran from Chikkabanavara and Khadir from R.T. Nagar.

Based on Tariq Hussain's complaint, the Sampigehalli Police registered a case, arrested all four accused and recovered the extorted money. Further investigation is underway.