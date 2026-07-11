A man was killed after a trivial dispute over Rs 10 at a petrol pump near Hanchinala Camp in Karnataka's Raichur district turned violent on Wednesday night.

A man was killed after a trivial dispute over Rs 10 at a petrol pump near Hanchinala Camp in Karnataka's Raichur district turned violent on Wednesday night. Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder, while CCTV footage of the shocking incident has surfaced online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The fatal clash took place at a fuel station under the jurisdiction of the Edapanoor police station, where an argument reportedly erupted between two groups over Rs 10 late on Wednesday.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to police, the victim was allegedly attacked by several people during the brawl. CCTV footage from the petrol pump, now circulating widely on social media, shows a group of men engaged in a heated scuffle moments before the victim was brutally assaulted.

Acting swiftly, the Edapanoor police arrested six accused in connection with the case. Investigators are now examining the sequence of events that triggered the deadly clash and are closely analysing the CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.