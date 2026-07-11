A gym owner in Davanagere has been accused of sexually exploiting, blackmailing and extorting money from women attending his fitness centre. Police are examining CCTV footage and digital evidence, while local organisations have demanded strict action against the accused

A gym owner in Davanagere has come under police scrutiny following allegations that he sexually exploited, blackmailed and extorted money from several women who attended his fitness centre. The case has triggered widespread concern among residents, particularly women and their families, over safety at gyms and fitness centres. Police are reportedly examining CCTV footage and other digital evidence, while local organisations have demanded strict action against the accused.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Allegations of Exploitation and Blackmail

The accused, who runs a gym within the limits of the KTJ Nagar Police Station, has been accused of allegedly exploiting students, young women and housewives under the guise of providing personal training.

According to members of Hindu organisations, the accused allegedly misbehaved with several women, extorted lakhs of rupees from them and threatened them into complying with his demands. They also alleged that he intimidated victims and forced them to meet him whenever he called.

The allegations have raised concerns about the safety of women at gyms and fitness centres across the city.

CCTV Footage and Mobile Data Under Examination

According to sources, the accused had previously worked as a trainer before starting his own fitness centre. It has been alleged that he concealed his marital status from women despite being married and having three children.

Sources further claimed that the gym's CCTV cameras captured several incidents involving the accused and female clients. The footage has reportedly been handed over to the police as part of the investigation.

The accused allegedly gained the trust of students, young women and housewives by offering personal training sessions. He is also accused of recording compromising videos, storing them on his mobile phone and using them to blackmail victims into paying money.

There are also allegations that videos involving some women were uploaded to Instagram without their consent. These claims have not yet been officially confirmed by the police.

Victims Allegedly Threatened Into Silence

According to local sources, several victims have not approached the police due to fears of social stigma and damage to their family's reputation.

The accused is also alleged to have contacted some women late at night and falsely claimed that the gym's CCTV cameras had been switched off before recording videos without their knowledge. These allegations are currently under investigation.

Demand for Suo Motu Case

Local organisations have urged the district police to register a suo motu case, alleging that sufficient digital evidence, including CCTV footage, mobile phone data and other recordings, is already available with investigators.

However, the police have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the alleged evidence or whether a suo motu case will be registered. Officials are awaiting formal complaints from the victims while continuing their inquiry.

Communal Allegations Yet to Be Verified

Some organisations have also alleged that the incident is linked to "Love Jihad" and claimed that women from a particular community were specifically targeted. However, these allegations have not been substantiated, and the police have not made any official statement supporting them.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are expected to verify all allegations based on the available evidence before taking further legal action.