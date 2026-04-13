A group of students in Bengaluru abducted a classmate, demanding a Rs 50,000 ransom to support their luxury lifestyle. The victim's friends sent a partial amount and alerted the police. Madiwala police swiftly tracked the accused using GPS, rescuing the victim and apprehending the suspects within hours.

A group of students reportedly abducted a classmate in Bengaluru to support a luxury lifestyle, prompting authorities to intervene within hours. The accused students, from Bihar, Jamshedpur, Kerala, and Bengaluru, kidnapped a fellow student named Mohanty, an Odisha native. According to authorities, the accused lured Mohanty from his dormitory, pushed him into a car, and drove him to one of their rooms. They then approached his peers, demanding Rs 50,000 for his release.

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Mohanty's friends sent Rs 10,000 and called police at 112. Madiwala police responded quickly, tracking down the accused using GPS information and rescuing the victim. In a daring operation, police apprehended all of the suspects within two hours. Police seized a fake metal pistol, a knife, and the car used in the crime.

The arrested are: Aditya Bonsle alias Aditya Roxie, Shaurya Agarwal, Syed Bilal and Nikunj. Mohanty, a native of Odisha, stays at a hostel in BTM Layout 1st Stage.

A special team led by ACP P Vasudev VK and inspector Mohammed MA launched a coordinated operation. Police kept victim's friends in contact with the kidnappers, even asking them to transfer small amounts — Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 — to buy time and prevent harm to the victim. Further inquiry is underway.

What Did The Police Say?

DCP South East Mohammad Sujeetha M.S. said that the victim was first thought to have been taken by unknown individuals. However, the lawsuit later said that the suspects may be known to him because they all attended the same institution.

“Our investigation indicated that one person persuaded the victim and led him to a place where he was held captive. The distress call was made between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m., and the youngster was rescued between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m.,” according to the DCP.

She also stated that four people were involved in the kidnapping and wanted money, proving that it was a ransom-driven abduction. Police have filed a FIR and are continuing to investigate.

"We are also looking into whether the accused were involved in similar instances in the past. We currently have proof in this instance, but we are also investigating the likelihood of their involvement in other crimes," she stated.