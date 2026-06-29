Bengaluru police arrested five people in a kidnapping and robbery case where a man and his driver were looted of Rs 1.09 crore. Cops recovered Rs 85.50 lakh cash and found that the complainant's own driver had tipped off the robbers.

Five persons alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping and robbery case have been arrested by Bengaluru police, with police recovering Rs 85.50 lakh in cash, two cars, three mobile phones, and one toy pistol during the investigation. The case was reported under Madanayakanahalli Police Station limits.

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Details of the Robbery

According to police, a resident of Thammenahalli filed a complaint on June 16, 2026, stating that on the night of June 15, he and his driver were transporting Rs74 lakh in cash in the boot of their car near Ganesh Temple in Kuduregere Colony when they were intercepted by seven unidentified persons travelling on a two-wheeler and a car.

The accused allegedly threatened the victims with a knife and beer bottles, forcibly abducted them in their own vehicle, and took them to a secluded location near Nelamangala. The gang then robbed the Rs 74 lakh kept in the car and allegedly threatened to kill them unless an additional Rs 35 lakh was arranged from the complainant's residence, according to police officials.

Under pressure, the complainant arranged the demanded amount. The accused subsequently took a total of Rs 1.09 crore and abandoned the complainant and his driver in a deserted area near Nelamangala in the early hours.

Investigation and Arrests

A case was registered at Madanayakanahalli Police Station. Acting on investigation inputs, police on June 20 apprehended one accused near Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district along with Rs 4 lakh cash, one car, and one mobile phone. He reportedly confessed to the conspiracy involving nine associates and was remanded to five days of police custody by a court.

During interrogation, he further disclosed that Rs 56 lakh of the stolen cash had been hidden at a relative's house in Channasandra. Police subsequently recovered the amount on June 21.

On the same day, police arrested two more accused near a college in Soladevanahalli, one near Binnamangala in Nelamangala, and another near Goraguntepalya. From their possession, police seized two mobile phones and Rs 1 lakh cash. They were later remanded to police custody.

Further disclosures led police to recover Rs 24.50 lakh, one car used in the crime, and one toy pistol from houses in Hosahalli, Thotadaguddahalli, and Chikkabanavara on June 22.

In total, police have recovered Rs 85.50 lakh cash, two cars, three mobile phones, and one toy pistol from the accused persons. Investigation has revealed that all 10 accused were known to each other, with three having prior criminal records. Police said one of the accused, who worked as the complainant's driver, allegedly tipped off the gang about the cash transportation, following which the robbery was meticulously planned and executed.

Accused Remanded to Custody

On June 24, five accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The operation was carried out under the guidance of DL Nagesh, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West Division, and under the leadership of Ashok MS, Assistant Commissioner of Police. (ANI)