Forest officials seized several pythons from a residential apartment in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya during a late-night raid following a tip-off from residents. A man was taken into custody, and a joint investigation is underway into the suspected illegal wildlife possession case.

Forest officials seized several pythons allegedly being kept illegally inside a residential apartment in Bengaluru during a late-night raid on Friday. The reptiles were discovered in a private apartment complex within the Kamakshipalya police station limits after suspicious activity reported by local residents prompted an investigation. A man has been taken into custody for questioning, while the Forest Department and police have launched a joint investigation into the suspected illegal possession of wildlife.

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Suspicious Activity Alerts Residents

The incident came to light after residents of the apartment complex noticed unusual activity around a particular flat over the past few days. They reportedly observed unfamiliar people visiting the apartment frequently, raising their suspicions.

Concerned about the nature of the activity and the safety of residents, they alerted senior officials of the Forest Department.

Forest Department Conducts Late-Night Raid

Acting on the tip-off, a Forest Department team conducted a surprise raid at the apartment late on Friday night.

During the search, officials found several pythons allegedly being kept inside the flat without the required legal permission, in violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Pythons Found Inside Cardboard Boxes

Officials discovered the pythons confined inside ordinary cardboard boxes. The reptiles were allegedly being kept in unsafe and unsuitable conditions, posing a potential risk in a residential neighbourhood.

Following the discovery, the Forest Department informed the Kamakshipalya police. The police inspector and other personnel reached the apartment to assist with the operation and assess the situation.

A man found inside the flat, who is reportedly a native of Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody for questioning.

Joint Investigation Underway

As keeping protected wildlife without authorisation is illegal, the Kamakshipalya police have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) in connection with the incident.

The Forest Department and police are jointly investigating the case to determine whether the accused has links to an organised wildlife trafficking network. Investigators are also trying to establish where the pythons were sourced from and why they were being kept in a residential apartment.

Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.