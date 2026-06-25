Railway staff at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) encountered a baby python inside a railway engine on Tuesday, triggering a swift rescue operation.

Railway staff at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) encountered a baby python inside a railway engine on Tuesday, triggering a swift rescue operation. The hatchling snake was spotted by railway workers during routine checks, prompting an immediate alert to wildlife experts and rescuers. Officials moved to ensure the reptile was safely removed without affecting train operations.

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Responding to the call, Abhishek Ashok Thaware, Honorary Animal Welfare Officer of the State of Maharashtra, rushed to the station and led the rescue effort. Thaware successfully captured the baby python at around 1:40 am.

The timely intervention prevented any disruption to railway services and ensured the safety of both staff and the reptile.

Following the rescue, the hatchling was released back into its natural habitat.

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Wildlife experts later identified the reptile as an Indian rock python, a non-venomous species protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act. The species is considered ecologically important as it helps maintain balance in the ecosystem by controlling prey populations.

Experts noted that snake sightings typically rise during Maharashtra's monsoon season, when reptiles and other wildlife often seek dry and sheltered spaces after heavy rainfall. Preliminary assessments suggest the young python may have slithered into the engine compartment to escape the rain.

Thaware said such incidents are common during the rainy season and urged citizens not to panic if they come across snakes. He advised people against attempting to capture or kill snakes and instead asked them to contact the forest department or trained snake rescuers to ensure both human safety and wildlife conservation.