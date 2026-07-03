Bengaluru's footpath cleanup drive has sparked confrontations between pedestrians and vendors in Gandhi Bazaar as authorities remove encroachments. Residents demanded clear walkways, while the GBA continued demolishing illegal structures to improve pedestrian safety.

The Karnataka government's 'Safe Footpath' drive, launched by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on July 1, has received widespread public support as civic authorities continue their crackdown on footpath encroachments across the city. As officials clear illegal structures and remove vendors occupying pavements, many residents have begun confronting shopkeepers and street vendors, demanding that public walkways be kept free for pedestrians. The campaign has sparked heated arguments in several areas, particularly in Bengaluru's busy Gandhi Bazaar, where illegal encroachments have long been a concern.

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Pedestrians Demand Unobstructed Footpaths

Frustrated residents voiced their concerns over the continued occupation of footpaths by vendors.

"We are supposed to walk on the footpath. How can we walk over the goods you've placed here? Clear the footpath immediately," one pedestrian said.

Another resident described the difficulties faced by pedestrians.

"If we walk on the road, we are risking our lives. Auto drivers and other motorists shout at us and use abusive language. They tell us to move aside. Why should we face such abuse when we have done nothing wrong? First, give us a place to walk," the pedestrian said.

Arguments Break Out Between Vendors and the Public

Several residents claimed that some vendors refused to leave space for pedestrians and reacted aggressively when questioned.

"When we ask them to make way, some vendors become very arrogant. They say, 'We've been here for 60 years. The government itself gave us this spot.' We are not asking them to vacate completely, only to leave enough space for people to walk. Even then, they argue with us," another resident said.

In one incident, a shopkeeper allegedly responded rudely when questioned by a pedestrian, saying, "I'll set up my shop wherever I want. You go and walk in that space behind."

Illegal Hotel Structure Demolished

As part of the anti-encroachment drive, GBA officials demolished an illegal cement platform constructed in front of a hotel.

According to officials, the hotel owner had encroached on the public footpath by constructing a cement seating area for customers. When officials arrived with a JCB excavator to remove the structure, the hotel owner and staff allegedly attempted to resist the demolition.

Despite the resistance, officials proceeded with the operation, temporarily closed the hotel and demolished the unauthorised structure, restoring the footpath for pedestrians.

Many residents welcomed the action, praising the authorities for taking firm steps to reclaim public walkways and improve pedestrian safety across Bengaluru.