BBMP continued its footpath cleanup drive across Bengaluru for a second day, removing illegal encroachments from major roads. The civic body said street vendors will be relocated to inner roads, while future phases will target abandoned vehicles and unauthorised footpath ramps.

Bengaluru's large-scale drive to reclaim footpaths from encroachments continued for a second consecutive day on Thursday, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) intensifying demolition operations across several parts of the city. Backed by heavy police security, civic officials deployed JCB excavators and tractors to remove illegal shops, stalls, temporary structures and other obstructions from footpaths in Koramangala, Jayanagar, Avenue Road, Mission Road and several other localities. The operation is part of the city's ongoing effort to restore pedestrian-friendly walkways and improve public safety.

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Encroachments Cleared Across Multiple Areas

JCB excavators were used to demolish unauthorised shops, temporary kiosks, sheds, steps and retaining walls that had encroached on footpaths. Tractors were used to transport debris and other materials removed during the operation.

Temporary sheds erected for construction activities were also dismantled. In several areas, shopkeepers hurriedly removed their goods from the footpaths as the demolition teams arrived.

Extent of the Demolition Drive

In the Central Zone, the drive covered 8.55 km of footpaths across 11 roads. The operation involved 80 workers, six JCB excavators, 20 tractors and five tippers.

In the South Zone, authorities cleared 9.35 km of footpaths along 12 roads using around 80 workers, 10 JCB excavators, 20 tractors and five tippers. Another operation in the zone covered 10.40 km of footpaths on major roads, involving 127 personnel and 30 tractors.

The North Zone witnessed the clearance of 12.70 km of footpaths, with authorities deploying 108 workers, nine JCB excavators, 28 tractors, one tipper and one additional machine.

Malleshwaram Footpaths Witness Visible Change

The impact of the drive was clearly visible in Malleshwaram, particularly along the busy 8th Cross on Sampige Road, which is usually crowded with street vendors. Following Wednesday's demolition drive, significantly fewer vendors were seen occupying the footpaths on Thursday, making the area noticeably less congested.

Street Vendors Will Be Relocated, Says Minister Krishna Byregowda

Urban Development Minister Krishna Byregowda clarified that the government's objective is not to deprive street vendors of their livelihoods but to relocate them to suitable locations.

He said vendors operating on major arterial and sub-arterial roads would be shifted to smaller ward roads. According to the minister, only around 20 per cent of the identified major roads are currently being cleared.

Speaking about the drive, he said, "The government has no intention of causing trouble for anyone. They can continue their business on inner roads, away from the main footpaths."

He also directed officials to remove all forms of obstruction, including abandoned vehicles and illegally parked vehicles, to ensure footpaths remain safe and accessible for pedestrians.

"All encroachments will be removed in phases," he added.

The minister said the public response to the campaign has been overwhelmingly positive and assured that the government would prepare a plan to enable street vendors to continue their business without inconveniencing pedestrians.

Drive Against Abandoned Vehicles From July 10

Krishna Byregowda announced that the next phase of the campaign will begin on July 10 with a citywide drive to remove abandoned vehicles from roadsides.

He directed BBMP officials to coordinate with the traffic police to prepare a comprehensive action plan and implement the campaign effectively.

Footpath Ramps to Be Removed in Next Phase

The minister also identified vehicle access ramps constructed over footpaths as another major obstacle for pedestrians.

He instructed officials to launch a dedicated drive to remove unauthorised ramps built outside residential and commercial properties, stating that the effort to reclaim footpaths for public use will continue in a phased manner across Bengaluru.