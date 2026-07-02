Bengaluru's Greater Bengaluru Development Department has begun a drive to clear footpath encroachments. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assured that street vendors will be relocated from major roads to ward roads, not evicted, to ensure pedestrian safety.

The Greater Bengaluru Development Department has initiated a comprehensive drive to clear footpath encroachments across the city, with Minister Krishna Byre Gowda clarifying that the move is aimed at the relocation of street vendors rather than eviction.

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Relocation, Not Eviction: A Balanced Approach

Addressing a virtual conference with senior officials on the ongoing encroachment clearance exercise, Krishna Byre Gowda said the government's objective is to ensure smooth and safe pedestrian movement while also maintaining livelihood opportunities for vendors. "Street vendors within the GBA limits will not be evicted, but are instead being relocated from arterial and sub-arterial roads to ward roads," the Minister said, adding that the focus is on creating obstruction-free footpaths for citizens.

A Multi-Faceted Clearance Drive

He further directed officials to clear not only street vendors but also abandoned vehicles, illegally parked vehicles, construction debris, and other obstacles from footpaths in a phased and systematic manner. "We must ensure smooth and organised footpaths for citizens by removing all kinds of encroachments," he said.

The Minister noted that the clearance drive has received a positive response from the public and stressed that vendors would be facilitated to continue business on designated ward roads, barring major arterial and sub-arterial stretches. "We are not removing livelihoods; we are reorganising space so that public movement is not affected," he said.

Immediate Development and Public Feedback

Krishna Byre Gowda also instructed officials to immediately begin development works on stretches where encroachments have already been cleared. He said simultaneous action should continue on other roads so that infrastructure upgradation and clearance activities move in parallel. "Development works must begin immediately on the streets where encroachments have been cleared. The cleared stretches must be converted into high-quality footpaths to ensure safe pedestrian movement," he said.

The Minister also called for a post-development inspection of footpaths across all five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, where feedback from local residents would be taken to assess quality and usability.

Phased Action Plan for a Cleaner City

He further announced a city-wide drive from July 10 to remove abandoned vehicles parked on roadsides in coordination with municipal bodies and traffic police. "A systematic action plan must be prepared and implemented effectively," he said.

In addition, a campaign to clear bulk waste, construction debris and overgrown vegetation has been scheduled after July 15, to be executed jointly by municipal authorities, Metro and Railways.

The Minister also flagged unauthorised ramps constructed over footpaths outside residential and commercial buildings, directing officials to launch a special drive against such structures. "Ramp constructions on footpaths are severely obstructing pedestrian movement and must be removed in the next phase of action," he said.

Upholding Public Safety and Legal Mandates

In a video message to citizens, the Minister said the initiative has been launched in view of long-standing public demand and Supreme Court directions. He emphasised that ensuring safe pedestrian infrastructure is a core responsibility of the government. "If people cannot walk on footpaths, they are forced onto roads, increasing the risk of accidents and fatalities. Every year, hundreds lose their lives in such incidents," he said, urging public cooperation.

He also appealed to shop owners and commercial establishments to voluntarily remove encroachments. "We are not clearing all roads, but only major stretches which account for around 20 per cent. Business activity can continue on the remaining roads," he said.

The Minister added that the Supreme Court has clearly held that encroachment on major footpaths violates citizens' right to safe movement. "This is about ensuring a more safe, organised and livable Bengaluru. Public cooperation is essential for success," he said. (ANI)