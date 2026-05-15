During a high-stakes summit in Beijing, Elon Musk's playful antics and "meme mode" went viral. He was greeted like a rockstar, and a photo with a supposed "fan" turned out to be Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, sparking widespread online commentary. The event also featured other tech leaders like Tim Cook, turning diplomatic moments into viral content.

Beijing just saw an unforgettable summit, and people were talking about more than simply the economic discussions. The biggest titans of the tech industry, including Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Lei Jun of Xiaomi, found themselves in a viral frenzy during President Donald Trump's high-stakes diplomatic visit to China this week. Ditching the corporate script and hitting into "meme mode," Musk stole the show when the world's economic leaders convened. Musk was greeted like a worldwide superstar as soon as he landed, joining the delegation that included Tim Cook of Apple and other prominent CEOs.

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Videos and images from the conference showed Musk chatting with participants and posing for photos while pulling amusing expressions. Online, this moment became viral very quickly. "Elon being welcomed like a rock star in China says a lot," one person said after sharing the video. Everywhere, true innovation is valued.

One of the photos from the occasion included Musk posing with a man who was first identified as a fan. But social media users quickly recognised him as Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi. The widely shared post stated, “Elon Musk is repeatedly being approached by fans in China begging for photos, he keeps making funny faces. This will be the world's first trillionaire, he deserves it!”

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"The individual posing for a photo with Elon is Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi Group, a billionaire in China," one commenter said. "Approached by fans?" remarked a another user. One commenter noted, "Dude, that's Xiaomi's founder."

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Apple CEO Tim Cook was also seen in a group photograph with Musk during the summit. A user shared the moment, writing, “Elon in Beijing doing full ‘Kekius Maximus at a state dinner’ mode. Tim Cook standing there like: ‘Bro this is why we can't have nice things’…”

As images spread across X, users continued reacting with humour and commentary, turning the moments into viral content.