A tech enthusiast has created an AI-powered automated system to deter pigeons from his balcony. The device uses a camera and an AI model to detect the birds and then sprays them with a water cannon, offering a humane solution that has gone viral online. This adaptable system can also be trained to recognize other animals.

City people have been employing spikes, nets, fake owls, and frantic balcony claps to wage an unending battle against pigeons for years. However, an AI-powered automated pigeon defensive system with a water cannon turret seems to have elevated things to a whole new level, according to one tech enthusiast.

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Om Patel, an X user, uploaded a post that went popular after he showed off a handmade device meant to safely drive pigeons away from a balcony where they frequently nested. “Pigeons kept nesting on his balcony so he engineered a full detection and deterrent system,” Patel wrote while explaining how the machine works.

The viral tweet claims that an AI vision model recognises birds in real time as a camera records live video footage. When the bird is recognised, a servo-motor-mounted water cannon immediately spins in its direction and sprays water to frighten it away.

A dismantled battery-powered water pistol, a USB camera, two servo motors, resistors, and a transistor are purportedly used in the system, which is powered by an Orange Pi 5. According to Patel, the detecting system uses the integrated neural processing unit of the Rockchip 3588 to operate on "YOLO World V2."

Many internet users were even more pleased by the system's adaptability. It appears that the gadget can be trained to recognise and discourage other unwelcome visits as well, as it employs open-vocabulary AI detection. "Cats, raccoons, squirrels—whatever is interfering with your balcony," Patel said.

Crucially, the innovation just uses water jets to drive the birds away without causing any harm to them.

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The message immediately became popular online, particularly among city dwellers who frequently had to cope with pigeons constructing nests in flats, invading balconies and soiling clothing. Many people referred to the setup as "peak engineer behaviour," while others made light-hearted demands for an instant commercial edition.