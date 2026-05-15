Karnataka residents faced a sharp fuel price hike as petrol crossed ₹106 and diesel touched ₹94 in Bengaluru. The increase is expected to impact transport costs and household budgets across the state.

Bengaluru: People across Karnataka got a rude shock right at the start of their weekend. On Friday morning, petrol and diesel prices in the state capital, Bengaluru, saw a major jump. This move by oil companies is set to burn a hole in the pockets of vehicle owners.

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HP Petrol Pump Rates:

At Hindustan Petroleum (HP) pumps, both petrol and diesel are now more expensive by about ₹3 to ₹4 per litre.

Petrol: Yesterday, a litre of petrol cost ₹102.91. Today, it is ₹106.21.

Diesel: The price of diesel went up from ₹90.99 per litre yesterday to ₹94.10 today.

This means petrol is dearer by roughly ₹3.30, and diesel has become costlier by ₹3.11.

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BPCL Petrol Pump Rates:

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) pumps have also seen a similar price increase.

Petrol: A litre of petrol now costs ₹106.22.

Diesel: It is being sold at ₹94.09 per litre.

Tough Times for the Common Man:

This sudden price hike is a cause for worry not just for bike and car owners, but also for those who own commercial transport vehicles. When diesel prices go up, the cost of transporting essential goods naturally increases. This could lead to a rise in the prices of vegetables and groceries.

This latest price revision will directly hit the monthly budget of consumers.

Every day at 6 AM, oil companies revise fuel prices based on international crude oil rates and foreign exchange values. Today's hike has left vehicle owners feeling very unhappy.

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