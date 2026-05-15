In Bengaluru, two men were arrested for the prolonged sexual assault of two orphaned girls, aged 11 and 12. The accused allegedly recorded the abuse and uploaded the videos to social media platforms in an attempt to make money.

In a deeply disturbing case from Bengaluru, two men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two orphaned minor girls aged 11 and 12 over a prolonged period and recording videos of the abuse. Police said the accused later uploaded the clips on social media platforms in an attempt to make money, triggering outrage and concern over child safety and online exploitation.

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According to reports, the arrested men worked as a swimming pool assistant and a cattle grazer. Investigators revealed that the abuse allegedly continued for more than a year, during which the victims were repeatedly exploited. The girls, being orphans and living in vulnerable circumstances, were reportedly targeted because they lacked protection and support.

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Police launched an investigation after information about the crimes surfaced, eventually tracing the accused and arresting them. Authorities also recovered videos allegedly recorded by the men during the assaults. Officials are now probing whether the clips were circulated further online and if more individuals were involved in sharing or profiting from the content.

The shocking case has sparked widespread anger, with many demanding stricter action against crimes involving children and stronger monitoring of digital platforms being misused for criminal activities. Child rights activists have also raised concerns about the safety of vulnerable

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