    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs private bus parked at Dhanvantri road, no injuries reported

    A bus operated by SRG Company caught fire near Bengaluru's Majestic station due to a short circuit, with no passengers aboard at the time. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening before its nightly departure. Firefighters extinguished the flames, preventing further damage. SRG arranged alternative transportation for passengers, and operations at the nearby Kempegowda Bus Stand remained unaffected.

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs private bus parked at Dhanvantri road, no injuries reported
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    On Tuesday evening, a private bus operated by SRG Company caught fire near the Majestic station in Bengaluru. Fortunately, no passengers were on board at the time, and no injuries were reported. The bus, which runs a nightly route from Bengaluru to Sandur, was scheduled to depart at 9 PM. However, disaster struck around 6:50 PM when a short circuit in the rear of the bus ignited flames. Despite efforts by the driver and an accompanying company agent to control the blaze, the fire quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

    Kantaraju, an agent of SRG Company, said that after failing to extinguish the fire, they were forced to call the fire department for assistance. Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to douse the flames, preventing further damage such as the tyres bursting.

    The non-A/C sleeper bus, identified as KA 22 B 5235, was parked near Majestic station to board passengers for its journey to Sandur when the incident occurred. The entire bus was consumed by the fire, destroying most of its contents. SRG Company has confirmed that alternative transportation arrangements were made for the passengers who had booked seats on the affected bus.

    The incident took place near a temple on Dhanvantry Road, adjacent to the Kempegowda Bus Stand. Authorities have assured that the operations at Kempegowda Bus Stand will not be affected by this incident.

    The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has confirmed that the fire has been successfully extinguished and reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat to safety.

