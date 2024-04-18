Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Police arrest four accused over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

    In Bengaluru, tensions escalated when a group of Muslim youths confronted three Hindu youths celebrating Sri Ram Navami, leading to an altercation. The confrontation became physical, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including two minors. The incident, which took place in Chikkabettahalli, was captured on CCTV, aiding police in making the arrests.

    Bengaluru Police arrest four culprits over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 8:11 AM IST

    Tensions flared in the city of Bengaluru on Wednesday when an altercation erupted between a group of Muslim youths and three Hindu youths, leading to the arrest of four individuals, as confirmed by the local police.

    The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of Chikkabettahalli and falls under the jurisdiction of the Vidyaranyapura police station. According to reports, the confrontation began when three Hindu youths, celebrating Sri Ram Navami, drove through the area chanting "Jai Shri Ram." Their vehicle was abruptly stopped by a group of Muslim youth on motorcycles who objected to the slogans.

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

    Eyewitnesses claim that the motorcyclists blocked the car and aggressively confronted the occupants about their chants. The situation escalated quickly as the youths exchanged heated words, with the motorcyclists allegedly insisting that the Hindu youths chant "Allah Hu Akbar" instead.

    Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why

    The verbal altercation turned physical when the car's occupants attempted to defend their right to celebrate their festival. "Do we do this at your festival?" one of the Hindu youths reportedly asked during the clash. This further agitated the group blocking their car, leading to a physical assault.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), Lakshmiprasad, stated that the police were quick to respond after the victims filed a complaint. "Our officers reviewed CCTV footage and managed to arrest four individuals involved in the incident. Among them, two are minors, and the main accused has been identified as Farman," he explained.

    SHOCKING! Bengaluru couple rides scooter with child standing on footrest, netizens furious (WATCH)

    Pawan, the youth who was assaulted in the incident, spoke to Asianet News network, saying, "We were travelling from Sahakharanagar to MS Palya. Since it was Ramnavami, we walked on the road holding Ram's flag and chanting 'Jai Shriram.' Suddenly, a group of Muslim youths arrived. They cursed at us and demanded we say 'Allah Akbar' instead of 'Jai Shriram.' It is our festival; why should we bother you during your festival? Then, they tore down our car and the saffron flag we were holding.

    "Three more came to beat us. When we questioned this, they assaulted us. Then they ran away, brought back three more, and continued beating our friend, even though he was already bleeding. Vinayak and Rahul Ibri, who were with me, also got injured. No one was there to help us. Then I called the police control room and reported the incident. The youths stopped attacking us when the police arrived, and the group of thugs fled from the scene."

     

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires vkp

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property vkp

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details

    Karnataka: Vijayapura woman gets 100th rank in UPSC after 3 failed attempts, shares her journey vkp

    Karnataka: Vijayapura woman gets 100th rank in UPSC after 3 failed attempts, shares her journey

    Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad vkp

    Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 18, 2024: Know how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on April 18: Know how much it costs in your city

    What is Endometriosis? Why do women feel comfortable talking about it? Read this RBA

    What is Endometriosis? Why do women feel comfortable talking about it? Read this

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report gcw

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad not to contest polls, withdraws name from Anantnag-Rajouri seat says report gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad not to contest polls, says report

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon