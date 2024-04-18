Bengaluru Police arrest four accused over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

In Bengaluru, tensions escalated when a group of Muslim youths confronted three Hindu youths celebrating Sri Ram Navami, leading to an altercation. The confrontation became physical, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including two minors. The incident, which took place in Chikkabettahalli, was captured on CCTV, aiding police in making the arrests.

Tensions flared in the city of Bengaluru on Wednesday when an altercation erupted between a group of Muslim youths and three Hindu youths, leading to the arrest of four individuals, as confirmed by the local police.

The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of Chikkabettahalli and falls under the jurisdiction of the Vidyaranyapura police station. According to reports, the confrontation began when three Hindu youths, celebrating Sri Ram Navami, drove through the area chanting "Jai Shri Ram." Their vehicle was abruptly stopped by a group of Muslim youth on motorcycles who objected to the slogans.



Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

Eyewitnesses claim that the motorcyclists blocked the car and aggressively confronted the occupants about their chants. The situation escalated quickly as the youths exchanged heated words, with the motorcyclists allegedly insisting that the Hindu youths chant "Allah Hu Akbar" instead.



Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why

The verbal altercation turned physical when the car's occupants attempted to defend their right to celebrate their festival. "Do we do this at your festival?" one of the Hindu youths reportedly asked during the clash. This further agitated the group blocking their car, leading to a physical assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), Lakshmiprasad, stated that the police were quick to respond after the victims filed a complaint. "Our officers reviewed CCTV footage and managed to arrest four individuals involved in the incident. Among them, two are minors, and the main accused has been identified as Farman," he explained.



SHOCKING! Bengaluru couple rides scooter with child standing on footrest, netizens furious (WATCH)



Pawan, the youth who was assaulted in the incident, spoke to Asianet News network, saying, "We were travelling from Sahakharanagar to MS Palya. Since it was Ramnavami, we walked on the road holding Ram's flag and chanting 'Jai Shriram.' Suddenly, a group of Muslim youths arrived. They cursed at us and demanded we say 'Allah Akbar' instead of 'Jai Shriram.' It is our festival; why should we bother you during your festival? Then, they tore down our car and the saffron flag we were holding.

"Three more came to beat us. When we questioned this, they assaulted us. Then they ran away, brought back three more, and continued beating our friend, even though he was already bleeding. Vinayak and Rahul Ibri, who were with me, also got injured. No one was there to help us. Then I called the police control room and reported the incident. The youths stopped attacking us when the police arrived, and the group of thugs fled from the scene."