Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Drunk man allegedly harasses woman walking near Benniganahalli metro station, sparks outrage

    An incident at Benniganahalli Metro station in Bengaluru raised concerns about women's safety. A college girl was harassed by an intoxicated man on the station's skywalk. Though reluctant to file a formal complaint, the man was apprehended. Passengers demand increased security measures, including more personnel at metro stations.

    Bengaluru: Drunk man harasses woman walking near Benniganahalli metro station, sparks outrage vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    An incident near the Benniganahalli Metro station in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the safety of women using the metro system, prompting demands for increased security measures. The incident near the Benniganahalli Metro station has highlighted the pressing issue of women's safety in public spaces. The incident involved an intoxicated man allegedly behaving inappropriately towards a college girl on the skywalk of the station, sparking outrage among passengers.

    The incident occurred as the student crossed Old Madras Road via the foot overbridge connected to the metro station. Upon reaching the escalator, she approached a security guard to report the misconduct of a man who had followed and harassed her. Metro staff promptly apprehended the accused, who confessed to the police upon questioning.

    Bengaluru Metro staff under scrutiny after worker allegedly denied entry over lack of shirt buttons

    Despite the seriousness of the incident, the young woman expressed reluctance to file a formal complaint. Metro officials clarified that she was not a metro passenger but had been using the skywalk solely to cross the road.

    Passengers, however, have voiced their concerns over the incident, calling for increased security measures to prevent such occurrences. Many have emphasized the need for more security personnel at metro stations to ensure the safety of women.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 8:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH) vkp

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

    NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report vkp

    Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold grand roadshow in Mangaluru tomorrow; Traffic guidelines issued vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold grand roadshow in Mangaluru tomorrow; Traffic guidelines issued

    Recent Stories

    Gold price rises on April 15: Know 22 and 24 price in your city AJR

    Gold price rises on April 15: Know 22 and 24 price in your city

    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide RKK

    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide

    Kerala: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election campaign programs in state today rkn

    Kerala: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election campaign programs in state today

    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Petrol diesel price on April 15: Know how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on April 15: Know how much it costs in your city

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon