A Bengaluru woman claims an Uber driver returned to her apartment after dropping her off, demanding additional payment. The incident has raised safety concerns.

A Bengaluru resident has shared a social media post alleging that an Uber driver turned up at her apartment later the same day after dropping her off at home, demanding additional payment and leaving her feeling unsafe.

The woman said she had booked the cab to catch a flight and initially believed the biggest concern would be reaching the airport on time. According to her post, the incident took a disturbing turn when the driver allegedly appeared outside her apartment.

Safety and Privacy Concerns Raised

She questioned how easily drivers can access passengers' home addresses and asked other Bengaluru residents if they had experienced anything similar. Her post has sparked discussion online about rider safety and data privacy.

Uber has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident. The company typically advises passengers to report any safety concerns through its app.