A viral video exposing the aftermath of a guest checkout at a luxury Airbnb has ignited an online debate over holiday etiquette and the responsibilities of travellers staying in independent homes.

A viral video exposing the aftermath of a guest checkout at a luxury Airbnb has ignited an online debate over holiday etiquette and the responsibilities of travellers staying in independent homes. The owner, who shares her hosting journey on Instagram under the username @twokeystogether, posted a video revealing the untidy condition of her premium apartment, valued at Rs 1.05 crore, after guests checked out. Calling it the harsh reality of running a homestay, she urged travellers to treat rental properties with greater respect.

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The now-viral footage captures takeaway boxes, disposable cups, empty bottles and food leftovers scattered across the dining table, living room floor and balcony. Stains were visible on multiple surfaces, while the bedroom was left in complete disarray, with the bed unmade and rubbish lying nearby.

Alongside the video, the host reminded guests that an Airbnb is someone's home and not a hotel room. She wrote that guests must remember that an Airbnb is someone's home rather than a standard hotel room, adding that cleaners are not robots.

She further argued that paying for a temporary stay does not give anyone the right to leave a property in chaos. Unlike commercial hotels, she said, independent hosts do not have large housekeeping teams waiting to clean up immediately after checkout. Every excessively messy departure, she explained, costs additional time, money and effort, warning guests to be more considerate or face automated cleaning charges.

Social Media Divided

The video quickly triggered mixed reactions online, with users split over what should reasonably be expected from paying guests.

One user argued that if nothing inside the property had been damaged and the only issue was rubbish left behind, Airbnb hosts should anticipate such situations while renting out their homes. The commenter added that guests had paid to use the property for a party and should not be expected to thoroughly clean it before leaving.

Another user pointed out that hotel housekeeping staff are human beings, not robots, and also spend hours cleaning up after irresponsible guests. The commenter argued that people should show the same empathy towards both hotel workers and Airbnb hosts instead of applying different standards.