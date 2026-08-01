Heavy rainfall in Kerala's Wayanad and Karnataka's Kodagu has pushed the Kabini and Harangi reservoirs close to full capacity. Authorities have begun releasing water and issued a flood alert for people living along riverbanks as inflows continue to rise.

The long-running Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu could ease, at least temporarily, as heavy and continuous rainfall in Kerala's Wayanad district and Karnataka's Kodagu district has significantly increased inflows into the Kabini and Harangi reservoirs. Both dams are now nearing their full storage capacity, prompting authorities to release excess water as a precautionary measure. The improved water availability has also brought considerable relief to farmers across the Cauvery basin, who had been anxious about the ongoing water-sharing dispute and the availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon season.

Kabini Dam Likely To Release Up To 10,000 Cusecs

The Kabini reservoir, located in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district, has witnessed a sharp rise in inflows following persistent rainfall in Wayanad. The dam has a gross storage capacity of 19.52 TMC, and is currently holding nearly 18 TMC of water.

At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of around 15,500 cusecs. With rainfall expected to continue over the coming days, officials have decided to release between 8,000 and 10,000 cusecs of water downstream as a precautionary measure to maintain safe reservoir levels.

Harangi Reservoir Also Nears Full Capacity

In neighbouring Kodagu district, the Harangi reservoir is also approaching its maximum storage capacity following sustained rainfall across its catchment area.

The reservoir has a maximum water level of 2,859 feet and a storage capacity of 8.5 TMC. As of Saturday, the water level had reached 2,857.83 feet, with storage standing at 8.104 TMC. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of 9,896 cusecs, while officials are releasing 10,058 cusecs into the river to regulate water levels.

Flood Alert Issued For People Living Along Riverbanks

With inflows expected to remain high, authorities have warned that water releases from both the Kabini and Harangi reservoirs could be increased further at short notice.

Officials at the Kabini reservoir have issued a flood alert for residents living along the riverbanks and advised them to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near the river, and move to safer locations if necessary.