A travel blogger’s viral video showing a messy flight from Bangkok to India has sparked a major debate online. Sandhya Majji highlighted trash-filled seats and a dirty toilet, raising concerns about passenger behaviour. While some agreed and blamed lack of responsibility, others said it was wrong to generalise.

A travel blogger’s post about a messy flight from Bangkok to India has gone viral, starting a major discussion online about passenger behaviour and travel manners. Sandhya Majji, a travel vlogger with over 257,000 Instagram followers, shared a video showing the condition of the aircraft after landing. Her post quickly caught attention and divided opinions on social media.

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What the blogger saw on the flight

In her post, Sandhya described being shocked by the state of the cabin. The video showed torn boarding passes, food waste and other rubbish scattered across seats and the floor.

She also spoke about an incident where a flight toilet was left in a very poor condition. According to her, urine was spread on the floor and wet tissues were thrown around. A flight attendant had to clean the mess by hand.

Sandhya said she felt sorry for the crew, who had to deal with such situations.

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Strong words on passenger behaviour

The blogger called the situation “shameful” and questioned the behaviour of passengers. She said it is the responsibility of parents to control their children or clean up after them.

However, she added that it was not just children creating the mess. She claimed that adults were also leaving garbage behind on flights.

While she did not target any one group directly, she mentioned that such scenes were often seen on flights with a large number of Indian passengers. She even compared the condition of one flight to a village government bus.

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Internet reacts with mixed views

The post led to a heated debate online. Many users agreed with Sandhya and said such behaviour is common. One comment said people often assume that someone else will clean up after them. Others blamed parents for ignoring their children’s behaviour during flights.

At the same time, many people criticised Sandhya’s comments. Some said it was unfair to judge an entire country based on the actions of a few individuals. One user pointed out that she herself is part of the same population she was criticising.

Bigger question on travel manners

The incident has once again raised questions about basic travel etiquette and respect for public spaces. It also highlights the challenges faced by airline staff.

As the debate continues, many people are calling for better awareness and responsibility among passengers to keep shared spaces clean.