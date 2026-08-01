Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has led to the release of 1.43 lakh cusecs of water into the Bhima River from the Ujani and Veer dams. Water levels are expected to rise in Vijayapura district, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert and safety advisory.

Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra has triggered fresh flood concerns in parts of North Karnataka, as rising inflows into the Bhima river have prompted large-scale water releases from major reservoirs. With Maharashtra's Ujani and Veer dams discharging substantial volumes of water, authorities in Karnataka have issued alerts for villages along the Bhima river, warning residents to remain vigilant as water levels are expected to rise significantly over the next 24 hours.

Maharashtra Releases 1.43 Lakh Cusecs Into Bhima River

Persistent rainfall across Maharashtra has led to a sharp rise in inflows into several reservoirs, forcing authorities to release excess water to maintain safe storage levels.

Officials have released 80,000 cusecs of water from the Ujani dam and 63,000 cusecs from the Veer dam. In total, around 1.43 lakh cusecs of water is now flowing into the Bhima river, raising concerns about flooding in downstream areas of Karnataka.

Water Levels Expected To Rise Within 24 Hours

With a large volume of water moving downstream, the Bhima river is expected to witness a significant rise in water levels over the next 24 hours.

The rising water level is likely to affect Chadchan, Indi and Alamel taluks in Vijayapura district. Irrigation Department officials have warned that if heavy rainfall continues in Maharashtra, additional water may have to be released from the reservoirs.

District Administration Issues Safety Advisory

The Vijayapura district administration has issued a strict advisory for residents living in villages along the Bhima river and in low-lying areas.

Residents have been urged to avoid venturing near the river under any circumstances. Activities such as taking selfies, swimming, or engaging in any form of recreational activity near the swollen river have been strictly prohibited. Farmers have also been advised not to take their livestock to the river for drinking water or washing.

Meanwhile, officials from the taluk administration and the Revenue Department have been deployed to vulnerable villages to create awareness among residents and closely monitor the situation as a precautionary measure.