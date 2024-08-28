Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

The BBMP is considering cancelling the tender for Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover due to slow progress. With only 67 of 83 pillars completed and ongoing delays, the project may face an additional year of construction, prompting a potential new tender for completion.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is contemplating cancelling the tender for the construction of Bengaluru’s second-largest flyover, Ejipura flyover located in Koramangala. This decision comes as work on the bridge has been progressing at a slow pace, prompting concerns about delays and inefficiencies.

The flyover, designed to ease traffic congestion on the 100 Feet Main Road in Koramangala, was originally planned to connect Ejipura Main Road to Kendriya Sadan Junction. The project was initially awarded to a contractor who has faced significant setbacks. Despite a tender value of Rs 203 crores and a deadline of 15 months, only half of the construction work has been completed after 10 months.



Currently, just 67 out of 83 planned pillars have been constructed, and the footpath at the work site remains damaged. BBMP officials have frequently warned the contractor about the slow progress, yet there has been no substantial improvement.

The construction of the flyover started in 2017, and the BBMP had set a new deadline for completion. However, it now seems that an additional year may be needed to finish the project. With the current situation, the BBMP is seriously considering cancelling the contract and potentially issuing a new tender to address the ongoing delays and incomplete work.

