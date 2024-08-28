Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    The BBMP is considering cancelling the tender for Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover due to slow progress. With only 67 of 83 pillars completed and ongoing delays, the project may face an additional year of construction, prompting a potential new tender for completion.

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is contemplating cancelling the tender for the construction of Bengaluru’s second-largest flyover, Ejipura flyover located in Koramangala. This decision comes as work on the bridge has been progressing at a slow pace, prompting concerns about delays and inefficiencies. 

    The flyover, designed to ease traffic congestion on the 100 Feet Main Road in Koramangala, was originally planned to connect Ejipura Main Road to Kendriya Sadan Junction. The project was initially awarded to a contractor who has faced significant setbacks. Despite a tender value of Rs 203 crores and a deadline of 15 months, only half of the construction work has been completed after 10 months.

    Bengaluru: South India's 1st double-decker flyover opens today at Central Silk Board junction

    Currently, just 67 out of 83 planned pillars have been constructed, and the footpath at the work site remains damaged. BBMP officials have frequently warned the contractor about the slow progress, yet there has been no substantial improvement.

    The construction of the flyover started in 2017, and the BBMP had set a new deadline for completion. However, it now seems that an additional year may be needed to finish the project. With the current situation, the BBMP is seriously considering cancelling the contract and potentially issuing a new tender to address the ongoing delays and incomplete work.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan transfer to Ballari jail know its history significance and background vkp

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    Bengaluru Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints vkp

    Bengaluru: Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints

    Bengaluru court orders actor Darshan and gang to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to be shifted to different jails vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Recent Stories

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts dmn

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize Rs 1 crore today?

    Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in AJR

    'Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 28: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 28: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Jodhpur HORROR! 15-year-old girl gangraped at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 contractual employees arrested anr

    Jodhpur HORROR! 15-year-old girl gangraped at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 contractual employees arrested

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon