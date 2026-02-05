A 55-year-old tech professional, allegedly drunk and completely naked, created chaos at the club’s Lavelle Road entrance, blocked a car and scuffled with security staff and police after being denied entry.

Chaos erupted outside Bengaluru’s iconic 158-year-old Bangalore Club on Monday afternoon when a 55-year-old tech professional, allegedly drunk and completely naked, at the club’s Lavelle Road entrance, blocked a car and scuffled with security staff and police after being denied entry.

The man, identified as Rajesh Anant, is settled in the US with his wife and children and was visiting Bengaluru to meet his father, A Anantharaman, a life member of the elite club. Rajesh’s family resides in an apartment off St Mark’s Road.

A private dinner between father and son on Sunday night spiralled into an embarrassing public drama within 15 hours after Rajesh realised he had forgotten his mobile phone at the club. Determined to retrieve it, he returned later that night but was stopped by security as non-members are barred from entering the premises unless accompanied by a member.

According to police, Rajesh, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, got into a heated argument with club officials. “A little later, he was seen trying to climb the compound. However, he did not scale it,” an investigating officer said.

The situation escalated further on Monday afternoon when Rajesh returned to the club and began shouting at security personnel after being stopped again. Police were called as the scene spiralled out of control. By the time they arrived, Rajesh had stripped himself naked and was behaving erratically in full public view.

Rajesh allegedly blocked a red car exiting the club. When asked to move aside, a security guard struck him on his bare back with a stick. Moments later, the driver drove off, throwing Rajesh onto the road and leaving him injured.

“Rajesh, in the buff, fought with everyone from the club and then with police. Club officials called his father, who rushed to the spot. Police and others forced Rajesh to wear clothes and he was sent back,” a senior police officer said.

The Bangalore Club took disciplinary action, suspending Anantharaman’s membership for a month starting February 2 and permanently barring Rajesh from entering the premises for his “ungentlemanly” conduct. The club also declared him ‘persona non grata’.

Rajesh later filed a complaint with Cubbon Park police against a club security guard and the car driver, admitting he was intoxicated during the incident and claiming he sustained injuries in the melee. In response, a police officer from the same station lodged a counter-complaint accusing Rajesh of creating a public nuisance and obstructing police officers on duty.