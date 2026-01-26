According to police investigation, Prashanth had taken part in a local cricket tournament held in Kammasandra village earlier that day. His team lost the match and he was reportedly upset by the defeat.

After returning home, Prashanth spoke to his mother about the loss. Later in the evening, around 7.30 pm, he received a phone call and left home to return to the cricket ground.

Argument during drinking session

At the ground, Prashanth met his friend Roshan Hegde, aged 27. Police said the two were consuming alcohol together when an argument broke out between them.

The exact reason for the fight is still being investigated. Police are examining whether the argument was linked to cricket betting or anger over the match loss.