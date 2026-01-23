A man from Magadi taluk was found dead in a well 16 days after going missing. Police say his two friends killed him after he suffered a serious spinal injury from a fall, fearing high medical costs. His body was tied to a stone and dumped in a well.

In a shocking case from Karnataka'sBengaluru rural limits, a 26-year-old man who had gone missing was found dead in a well, with police revealing that he was allegedly killed by his own friends to avoid medical expenses. The body was discovered 16 days after he went missing, tied to a stone and dumped inside a well.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a daily wage labourer from Kalyanpura village in Magadi taluk. Police said two of his close friends have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Alcohol party led to tragic accident

According to the police, the incident took place during an alcohol party attended by Vinod and his friends Sudeep (19) and Prajwal (19). The three had gathered near a coconut tree in their village, as reported by The New Indian Express.

During the gathering, Sudeep and Prajwal allegedly asked Vinod to climb the coconut tree and collect tender coconuts to mix with liquor. While climbing, Vinod lost his balance and fell from a height of nearly 30 feet.

The fall caused a serious spinal cord injury, and Vinod screamed in pain, unable to move.

Fear of expenses led to deadly decision

Police said the two friends initially panicked and decided to take Vinod home. However, while returning, they feared villagers might question them about the incident. They were also worried that Vinod’s medical treatment would cost several lakhs, which they believed they would have to pay.

To escape responsibility and questioning, the two allegedly planned to kill Vinod instead of taking him to a hospital.

Investigators revealed that Sudeep and Prajwal first took Vinod to a deserted lake near Vajarahalli, an area with very little public movement. Later, they retrieved his body and moved it to a nearby well.

They tied Vinod’s body to a stone using wire and dumped it inside the well before fleeing the scene.

Family files missing complaint

When Vinod did not return home, his worried grandfather approached the police and filed a missing complaint on January 2. Police launched a search operation, while Vinod's parents, who live in Bengaluru, searched for him across the city, fearing he may have travelled there.

Police checked CCTV footage, but no clear leads were found at that stage.

Body discovered by swimmers

The case took a major turn on January 17, when a few youths went swimming in a well and noticed a body tied to a stone. They immediately informed the police.

As Vinod was last seen with Sudeep and Prajwal, police questioned them. During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting they killed Vinod due to fear of medical costs and possible consequences.

The two accused were arrested on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody. Police said further investigation is underway to gather more evidence and complete legal procedures.

The incident has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about how fear and lack of responsibility can lead to brutal crimes.