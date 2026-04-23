Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover has opened at the Silk Board intersection, connecting Ragigudda and Central Silk Board. This 5.25-kilometre structure is providing signal-free travel, significantly reducing commute times and bringing much-needed relief to the public, who have expressed their jubilation on social media.

The opening of a double-decker flyover at Bengaluru's Silk Board intersection has been met with relief and even jubilation. This 5.25-kilometre-long flyover, built at a cost of ₹449 crore by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, is Bengaluru’s first double-decker structure. It connects Ragigudda and Central Silk Board, offering signal-free travel to key routes including HSR Layout and Hosur Road.

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People commuting from Ragigudda to Silk Board are also enjoying easier mobility now that both ways are accessible. Even though the project has taken some time, the public's quick response makes it evident that the delay has resulted in noticeable alleviation.

Early users have already observed a noticeable improvement when the flyover was opened for trial traffic from April 22. There will be an almost 30% reduction in travel time during peak hours; some commuters claim that the trip now takes only four to five minutes.

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

The sentiment of many commuters was captured when a driver remarked online that he was the "first in his bloodline to cross Silk Board without stopping at a signal." Several users on X have shared videos of their smooth rides over the flyover, calling it a long-awaited change. One user, Kristin, posted a dashcam video of her drive and wrote about the joy of crossing Silk Board without stopping at a signal for the first time in her life.

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Another social media user said that it was like a dream come true and that they had spent a large portion of their lives negotiating the Silk Board intersection on their way from ITPL to BTM Layout.

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Traffic flow from HSR Layout to Jayanagar has been greatly facilitated by the recently built ramp. The area's connection is further enhanced by this and an earlier ramp that connects Ragigudda with the Hosur Road-HSR Layout section.