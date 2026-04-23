Bengaluru heatwave 2026 raises health concerns as extreme temperatures, El Niño effects and urban heat island worsen conditions. Doctors warn of heatstroke risks, especially for children and elderly, urging precautions.

Bengaluru: Remember when Bengaluru was the 'Garden City'? A place known for its parks, trees, and cool breeze. Well, this year's summer feels completely different. Just stepping outside feels like walking into a furnace, with hot air making it hard to breathe. It's a sudden and scary situation for everyone.

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People are now afraid to even leave their homes. The heat doesn't let up even at 6:30 in the evening, disrupting daily routines and causing health problems. Many are struggling to find relief.

And it seems things won't get better soon. According to Dr. Latha Sridhar, a scientist at the State Meteorological Centre, this year's monsoon is expected to be below normal across the state. "The monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala by the end of May. We can expect hot winds from March to May, along with the possibility of hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong winds in some areas," she told Kannada Prabha.

But why is Bengaluru's heat so much worse this year? Doctors have broken down the science behind it and offered some solutions.

According to Dr. Kiran Reddy Vari, a Consultant Gastroenterologist at Narayana Health City, the rising temperatures are putting our bodies under immense stress. "The digestive system is severely affected by extreme heat, which can lead to heatstroke. For the elderly, the risk of cardiovascular problems also increases," he explains.

Also read: Bengaluru Heatwave Alert: Prices of Tender Coconut, Buttermilk Surge Amid Rising Temperatures

Bengaluru's location on a plateau, about 900 meters above sea level, used to act as a natural protective shield, giving the city its pleasant weather. But this shield is now being weakened by the "El Niño" phenomenon. Even though El Niño originates thousands of miles away in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, its effects are causing temperatures to soar right here.

The "El Niño Southern Oscillation" (ENSO) is a process where the surface water of the eastern Pacific Ocean becomes unusually warm. In India, this typically leads to less rainfall. It also increases atmospheric pressure, pushing hot, dry air downwards. As this air gets closer to the ground, it gets compressed and becomes even hotter.

The 'Microclimate' Problem: Adding to this is a local issue that has now reached a dangerous level: the "Urban Heat Island" (UHI) effect. As Bengaluru continues to grow and lose its green cover, the city's concrete landscape traps the sun's heat. This has created a "microclimate" where the heat lingers long after sunset, robbing the city of its cool nights. Doctors say this puts the city under prolonged heat stress.

What Are the Health Risks?

When the temperature stays consistently above 35 degrees Celsius, it can be life-threatening for children and senior citizens.

For Children: Kids are more susceptible to "hyperthermia" (a dangerous rise in body temperature). They absorb heat from the environment faster than adults, and their sweat glands are not fully developed, which means they can't cool down as efficiently. For them, "heat exhaustion" can quickly escalate to a "heatstroke," a condition where the body's internal temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius, potentially damaging the nervous system.

For the Elderly: In older adults, this intense heat can lead to heart strain and kidney failure. As the body tries to cool itself, it diverts blood from internal organs to the skin. This process, called "peripheral vasodilation," forces the heart to work much harder. For those already dealing with high blood pressure or type-2 diabetes, the heat can make things much worse, potentially leading to severe kidney damage or even a silent heart attack.

When the body prioritizes cooling itself, it can trigger a condition called "splanchnic hypoperfusion." This means it reduces blood flow to the stomach and intestines to send it to the skin instead. This lack of blood flow can weaken the gut lining, leading to what is commonly known as a "leaky gut" and increasing inflammation in the body.

Precautions and Solutions

- During this intense "Super El Niño" summer, drink water constantly. Avoid sugary drinks.

- Stay away from carbonated drinks or juices with too much sugar.

- Drink ORS or buttermilk with a pinch of salt to stay hydrated.

- It's best to eat food as soon as it's cooked.

- Avoid eating cut fruits or salads from roadside vendors. They are a major source of water-borne gastrointestinal infections in the summer.

Change Your Exercise Routine

- Try to finish your morning walk before the sun comes up.

- The elderly and children should stay in well-ventilated, shady places.

- If you don't have an air conditioner, use traditional methods to cool down, like placing a wet cloth on your body.

Also read: Karnataka: Man's 'Leaf Helmet' Jugaad in Chamarajanagar to Beat the Heat Goes Viral; Sparks Road Safety Debate