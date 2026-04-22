A cyclist was asked to pay ₹25 toll on Bengaluru’s Electronic City flyover, sparking outrage after a video went viral. The rate chart had no mention of cycles. The incident has triggered debate over toll rules, enforcement, and road safety.

In a bizarre incident that has triggered widespread debate, a toll staff member in Bengaluru was seen attempting to collect toll from a cyclist on the Electronic City flyover. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, raising questions about rules, enforcement, and commuter safety. While toll collection is standard for motor vehicles such as cars, buses, and trucks, the demand for payment from a cyclist has left many confused and outraged.

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Cyclist Stopped And Asked To Pay Toll

The incident occurred when a cyclist, reportedly on an all-India tour, reached the toll plaza on the Electronic City flyover. A staff member stopped him and demanded a toll of ₹25. The cyclist questioned the demand, asking under which rule cyclists are required to pay toll and requesting to see official guidelines.

The staff member was unable to provide a clear answer and reportedly became aggressive, asking the cyclist to move aside.

No Mention Of Cycles In Rate Chart

A rate chart displayed near the toll booth listed charges for different categories of vehicles. It mentioned that bike riders are required to pay ₹25, with a day pass costing ₹40. However, there was no mention of cycles on the board. Despite this, the staff member continued to insist on collecting the toll, which has drawn criticism.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The video was shared on X by a user identified as Suraj Kumar Bauddh, who criticised the incident and questioned the implementation of toll rules. The post alleged that despite official statements that two-wheelers are exempt from toll, practices on the ground differ, with even cyclists being asked to pay.

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Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The viral video has led to mixed reactions online. Some users criticised the toll staff for demanding money without any clear rule or guideline. Others pointed out safety concerns, arguing that riding a bicycle on high-speed corridors such as the Electronic City flyover is dangerous.

One user noted that allowing cycles on such roads, where vehicles travel at high speeds, could pose serious risks to the cyclist’s safety.

Rules On Cycles And High-Speed Roads

In general, cycles and certain categories of two-wheelers are not permitted on expressways and flyovers designed for high-speed traffic. The Electronic City flyover is intended for fast-moving vehicles, and riding a cycle on such infrastructure is widely considered unsafe.

Debate On Rules And Enforcement

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the clarity of toll regulations and their enforcement. While the demand for toll from a cyclist appears questionable, it has also highlighted the need for better awareness of road usage rules and stricter adherence to safety norms.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented, “Autos and cycles were not allowed, and there was a board at the Electronic City Phase 1 side, as far as I remember, when I travelled there seven years ago.”

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Another user said, “This is the Electronic City flyover toll, and actually cycles, three-wheelers, and tractors are not allowed. He should have been fined for putting his and others’ lives in danger.”

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A third user commented, “Two-wheelers occupy almost a full lane by riding in the middle, so they should be charged on all toll highways.”

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