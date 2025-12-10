A 22-year-old nursing student’s allegation of being gang-raped by a cab driver and his accomplices near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal has been exposed.

In a dramatic incident, a 22-year-old nursing student’s allegation of being gang-raped by a cab driver and his accomplices near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal has been exposed. Police investigation including CCTV footage and WhatsApp chats have exposed the claim as a fabricated narrative, allegedly crafted to dodge questions from her boyfriend about scratch marks on her neck.

The student, who filed the complaint on December 6, alleged that she had been assaulted inside a cab on the night of December 2. Acting swiftly, Madiwala police registered a gang-rape case and transferred it to Banaswadi police owing to jurisdictional boundaries. Senior officers were alerted overnight, and based on her statement, the cab driver was arrested from his residence in east Bengaluru.

The accused driver, a 33-year-old father of two with a homemaker wife, was shocked with the allegations.

CCTV footage around SMVT railway station revealed the nursing student and the cab driver moving together between 11:30 pm on December 2 and 5:30 am on December 3. Contrary to her claims, investigators found no trace of the so-called gang she had mentioned. Footage showed the duo exiting the cab, returning to it during the night, and strolling casually around the station before the woman finally boarded the Ernakulam train.

Investigators then examined the driver’s WhatsApp chats and discovered messages from the woman starting December 3. Several of these indicated a friendly, consensual rapport, further contradicting her complaint. Summoned for questioning, the student eventually confessed that she had lodged the false complaint to avoid answering her boyfriend’s probing questions about the marks on her neck that occurred while she was inside the cab with the driver.

The cab driver told police he knew the woman because both hailed from Kerala, and he had simply dropped her at the station that night. After entering the cab, the woman had even called her boyfriend in Ernakulam to inform him she would board the early-morning train.