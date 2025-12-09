In Bengaluru, a woman allegedly killed her 14-year-old son before taking her own life. Her 68-year-old mother, who witnessed the tragedy, reportedly died of a heart attack. Police suspect financial stress and emotional distress behind the incident.

In a deeply distressing incident reported from Bengaluru, a 38-year-old woman allegedly killed her 14-year-old son before dying by suicide on Monday morning. The woman’s 68-year-old mother, who was present at the house and witnessed the deaths of her daughter and grandson, reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the spot. All three died in the tragic episode. Police suspect that severe financial hardship and prolonged emotional distress may have pushed the family to take the extreme step.

Crime Reported In The Morning Hours

According to preliminary police findings, the incident occurred at around 9.00 am. The woman, identified as Sudha, allegedly poisoned her son Maunish, aged 14, inside their residence. She later consumed poison herself. Her mother, Madamma, who arrived at the scene shortly after, collapsed due to cardiac arrest. All three were found dead at the house.

Financial Struggles Deepened Over Time

Police officials said Sudha and her mother had earlier run a small eatery where they sold biryani. However, after suffering continuous losses, they were forced to shut down the business. They later attempted to earn a livelihood by selling chips and milk, but that venture also failed. Eventually, both women reportedly began working as domestic help to meet their daily expenses. Despite these efforts, their debts continued to rise, pushing them into severe financial distress.

Woman Had Been Living Separately From Her Husband

Police also revealed that Sudha had separated from her husband a few years ago. Following the separation, she moved into her mother’s house along with her son. Investigators believe that the combined burden of financial instability and family-related stress may have contributed to the tragedy.

Police Search For Clues At The Scene

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Southeast Division, Sarah Fatima, visited the spot and supervised the initial investigation. Officers examined the house to check for the presence of a death note or any other material evidence that could explain the reasons behind the incident.

Victim Was A Class 7 Student

DCP Fatima confirmed that the boy was studying in Class 7 at Christ School. She stated that further investigation is under way to establish the exact sequence of events and the precise cause of death. The post-mortem report will confirm the exact cause.

Post-Mortem And Probe Underway

Police said the post-mortem examination will provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. A detailed probe has been initiated to examine all aspects, including financial records and personal circumstances linked to the family.

The bodies of the three deceased were shifted to St John’s Hospital for post-mortem examination. During the initial medical examination, doctors confirmed that the elderly woman had died due to a heart attack, while the mother and son had died after consuming poison. The Sadduguntepalya police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.