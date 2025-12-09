BESCOM has announced a scheduled electricity cut in Bengaluru on Dec 10 due to maintenance at the Somanahalli substation. Power will be suspended from 9 am to 6 pm in multiple areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take precautions.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced that several areas in Bengaluru will experience a temporary power outage tomorrow, Wednesday (Dec. 10), due to emergency maintenance work. The disruption is part of essential maintenance at the 220/66/11 kV Somanahalli substation, aimed at ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply for both residents and commercial establishments. KPTCL, along with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), has urged the public to cooperate and take necessary precautions during the scheduled power cut.

Maintenance Work And Duration

According to an official statement from KPTCL and BESCOM, the power supply will be suspended between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm while maintenance work is carried out at the Somanahalli substation. Officials have also mentioned that if the work is completed ahead of schedule, electricity will be restored earlier.

Major Areas Affected By Power Outage

The following areas under the Somanahalli substation are expected to be affected:

Key Areas and Camps: Ibex Factory, CRPF Camp Gate, Edify School Somanahalli, Yogavana Betta, Avasarala Factory

Villages: Ravugodlu, Nettigere, Girigowdanadoddi, Mutturayanapura, Inoradoddi, Sonaredoddi, Naukalpalya, Gudipalya, Naganavakanahalli, Mallipalya, Thasudevarapalya, Vasudevarapalya, Gollarapalya, Nallakanadoddi, Kerechoodarnahalli, Sadhanapalya, Hosadoddi, Nelaguli, Lingappanadoddi

Other Areas: Gundanjaneya Temple, Gottigehalli, Gandhinagar, Pattareddypalya, Veerasandra, Jattipalya, Tittahalli, Gangakanagoddi, Bokipura, Thokathimmanadoddi, Edumadu, Ravaradoddi, Tataguppe, Gadipalya, Mukkodlu, Muninagara, and surrounding areas of Kaggalipura

Precautions And Contact Information

KPTCL officials have advised residents and commercial establishments to plan accordingly and take necessary safety measures during the outage. Consumers experiencing electricity-related issues can contact the BESCOM customer helpline at 1912 for assistance.