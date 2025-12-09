Karwar excise officials seized smuggled Goa liquor worth ₹1.14 lakh during a raid on the Mudgeri forest route in Uttara Kannada. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled. A case has been registered.

In a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling, the Karwar Excise Department in Uttara Kannada district seized a large consignment of liquor being unlawfully transported from Goa into Karnataka. While the vehicle and the smuggled liquor were confiscated, the accused managed to flee the spot after noticing the enforcement team.

Operation Conducted In Mudgeri Forest Stretch

The swift operation was carried out on the Mudgeri forest route in Karwar taluk following credible intelligence inputs about the illegal movement of liquor across the Goa-Karnataka border. Acting on the tip-off, the Excise Department team, led by Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner of Excise Amanulla, positioned themselves strategically along the forest route.

When the suspect vehicle arrived, its occupants noticed the uniformed excise officials, immediately abandoned the vehicle, and escaped into the forest before they could be detained.

Liquor And Vehicle Worth Over ₹1.14 Lakh Seized

Excise officials seized both the vehicle and a large quantity of Goa-origin liquor from the spot. The total value of the seized items has been estimated at approximately ₹1,14,700, including the cost of the vehicle and the contraband liquor.

Investigation Underway, Case Registered

The Karwar Excise Department has intensified efforts to identify and arrest the absconding accused. A case has been registered by the Uttara Kannada Excise Inspector, and further investigation is under way. Officials have stated that such operations will continue to curb illegal liquor transport and unlawful sales across the district.