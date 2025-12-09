Meghana Foods in Bengaluru issued a public apology after a viral poster banned Swiggy and Zomato delivery agents from using the lift. The restaurant admitted the rule was insensitive and removed it following widespread social media backlash.

Meghana Foods, a well-known Bengaluru-based food chain famous for its biryani, recently came under criticism after a poster from one of its outlets went viral on social media. The poster, directed at food delivery personnel, stated in bold letters: "Swiggy & Zomato delivery boys not allowed in the lift. Please use the stairs."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The notice was viewed as insensitive by many netizens, as delivery agents work long hours and rely on elevators to navigate tall buildings efficiently. The backlash prompted Meghana Foods to issue a formal apology on Instagram, acknowledging the oversight and expressing regret.

Scroll to load tweet…

Brand Issues Sincere Apology

In its statement, Meghana Foods explained that the initial intention behind the poster was "to offer our customers convenience from crowded elevators." However, the brand admitted that it was also "inconsiderate" towards delivery partners.

The restaurant further stated, "That was wrong. It should never have been put up. Our delivery partners work incredibly hard and deserve respect, dignity, and care—always. Thank you for speaking up. We take full responsibility. The poster is down, and the mistake has been addressed internally."

The restaurant added, "We issue a sincere apology to our delivery partners. You are the core of the Meghana Foods experience, and we hope you can forgive us as we work towards making your experience better."

How Did the Social Media React?

The incident sparked significant discussion on social media, with users expressing disappointment as well as support for delivery personnel.

One user commented: "If this hadn’t gone on social media, it seems your team wouldn’t have cared. It shows that delivery partners don’t matter to you, only profits do. This decision is shameful and shows no respect for the people who keep your service running."

Meghana Foods responded: "We understand how this looks like but a good thing about social media is that it allows one to realise their mistakes when people bring your shortcomings. We really appreciate that people helped us realise that."

Another user commented: "70% of your business is through delivery... should have thought about it before disrespecting the hard working delivery ppl"

A third user added: "Mistakes are meant to happen. Realising it and reverting back is the main thing to be observed and appreciated."

The restaurant’s swift acknowledgment and apology highlight the growing influence of social media in holding businesses accountable. Meghana Foods has removed the poster and stated that it will take steps internally to ensure delivery partners feel respected and valued in the future.